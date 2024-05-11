‘Jesus, I know you’ve got this’: Catholic mother of 7 keeps the faith while battling cancer

After initially experiencing fear and anxiety, Jen DellaCrosse found peace in surrendering her suffering to God, praying the Surrender Novena and Litany of Trust.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic wife and mother of a large family discussed her cancer diagnosis and her journey in surrendering to Christ in an inspiring interview late last month.

Jen DellaCrosse is the wife of “The Catholic Talk Show” host Ryan DellaCrosse. Last summer, the Catholic mother of seven and former Army nurse was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a type of rare brain tumor, when she sought medical help for a persistent headache. She has since had the tumor removed and is currently undergoing continued treatment.

“My faith has definitely played a large part in just keeping a positive attitude and being able to share with other people,” she said in an episode of “The Catholic Talk Show” posted to YouTube April 22.

She described feeling fear and anger in the early days of her diagnosis, as well as anxiety about the implications: “How serious is this? Is it removable? Is it treatable?’”

DellaCrosse, who holds a master’s degree in psychology and had experience working in neurology during her career as an Army nurse, said she had to consciously decide not to worry about the possible outcomes of her cancer and surgery and take things “one day at a time.”

“You kind of have to ask God to slow your heart and your mind down to wait for some of the diagnosis to land, and then approach it in a different way,” she said.

She said she had decided to pray the Litany of Trust and the Surrender Novena during Lent several years ago, a practice that paved the way for a deeper understanding and acceptance of suffering.

The Surrender Novena starts with a daily reflection on words attributed to Jesus, and concludes with a repetition of the short prayer, “Jesus, I surrender myself to you. Take care of everything,” ten times. The novena was written by Servant of God Don Dolindo Ruotolo, who was a close friend of St. Padre Pio and reportedly had the gift of prophecy.

DellaCrosse emphasized “Day Five” of the novena, which includes the quote, again attributed to Jesus: “And when I must lead you on a path different from the one you see, I will prepare you; I will carry you in my arms; I will let you find yourself, like children who have fallen asleep in their mother’s arms, on the other bank of the river.”

“You really do have to believe that God is loving, and that He loves you,” DellaCrosse said, explaining that there are numerous “mothering” phrases in the novena.

She also said that she frequently reads Jeremiah 29:11, which says: “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.”

“It’s one thing to read it, and it’s another to internalize it because you really believe it,” she said. “So, I think over time, over the last couple of years, God has been working on my heart to help me to believe it.”

“I do believe God is loving,” DellaCrosse said. “I do believe that our suffering has a purpose.”

DellaCrosse’s husband described dealing with his own emotional trauma upon learning of his wife’s diagnosis. He said the process of enduring is truly about “abandoning yourself to God.”

“It’s hard to do,” he said. “But sometimes He allows you to experience this struggle in the understanding that you’re not abandoning yourself completely. That you’re holding onto something. And so you’re put in a juxtaposition of exercising faith or fear.”

He said he’s been inspired by his wife’s continued concern and prayers for other people, including priests, throughout her own ordeal.

“She’s taking on a lot of things that are increasing her faith that are showing new revelations of who God is in her life and her journey,” he said. “It’s been beautiful to watch… He sows a lot of goodness in suffering.”

During the interview, Jen spoke about being in church during the Easter season and contemplating the fact that those who are enduring suffering are experiencing a time of crucifixion, and that they must wait for the resurrection.

“Whatever God’s using that suffering for in your life, you have to kind of wait for it. But it’s there,” she said.

“The surrender prayer I cannot emphasize enough,” DellaCrosse said. “I read all nine days, every day.” She joked that she’s a “rule-follower” and felt “shocked” that she would decide to pray the novena as a daily prayer when it’s intended to be for a nine-day period. But she explained that “every day matters to me.”

“It’s hard. I’m definitely not good at it. But I just re-try it every day,” she said. “I just put it back at the foot of the Cross and say: ‘Jesus, you got this.’”

Trustful resignation to suffering, in alignment with the passion and death of Christ, is fundamental to Christianity. Many saints have lived out examples of such radical surrender, even when confronted with deadly diseases like cancer.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s mother, Zélie Martin, along with St. Gianna Molla are two more recent examples. Even more contemporary, a young Catholic missionary from North Dakota is now being considered for sainthood after her death from cancer in 2015 at just 31 years old. Michelle Duppong was a North Dakota farm girl from a large Catholic family who touched the lives of many with her missionary work and her faithful witness.

