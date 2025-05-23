Jewish-Christian couple employed at Israeli Embassy murdered outside DC diplomat event

Sarah Milgrim, 26, and Yaron Lischinsky, 30, were leaving a reception for young diplomats when they were gunned down by Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago.

(LifeSiteNews) – Two young Israeli Embassy employees were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., yesterday, May 21. Officials are treating the matter as both a hate crime and an act of terrorism.

Sarah Milgrim, 26, and Yaron Lischinsky, 30, were leaving a reception for young diplomats when they were gunned down by Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago.

According to the FBI, Rodriguez told officers: “I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza.” He chanted “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken away.

This is the video of Elias Rodriguez being arrested as he shouts “Free Palestine”. He has been affiliated with numerous Democrat domestic terror groups. pic.twitter.com/xOs9C4EOvW — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) May 22, 2025

Prosecutors say Rodriguez had flown to D.C. with a legally checked firearm, waited outside the museum during the event, and then opened fire – continuing to shoot as Lischinsky lay wounded and Milgrim tried to crawl away. He was arrested moments later.

Federal charges include first-degree murder.

The couple were due to fly to Israel on Sunday, where, according to the Israeli ambassador to the USA, Lischinsky had planned to propose. Both were ethnically Jewish. At the same time, the German-born Lischinsky was a practicing evangelical Christian.

The reception they had attended was hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), of which Milgrim was a fellow.

“Words have consequences,” AJC Chief Executive and former congressman Ted Deutsch told CNN, blaming the shooting on “antisemitic, anti-Israel rhetoric.”

READ: Trump highlights ‘genocide’ of white farmers to South African president during White House meeting

On the day of his election, Leo XIV wrote to AJC Rabbi Noam Marans, reaffirming the “dialogue and cooperation with the Jewish people in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration Nostra Aetate.”

The two met after the inaugural Mass, and Marans presented Leo XIV with a joint AJC–USCCB booklet intended to “counter antisemitism.”

“Let us celebrate this moment that can too easily be taken for granted in this 60th year of the Second Vatican Council’s Nostra Aetate, the Catholic teaching and call to action that jump-started a new and dramatically better Christian understanding of Jews and Judaism.”… pic.twitter.com/kwmYrmO3rI — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) May 21, 2025

The Catholic Church condemns all unjust violence and has long rejected violence against Jews specifically. In 1199, Pope Alexander III threatened excommunication against any Christian who presumed “wickedly to injure their persons, or with violence to take away their property.” (“Constitution on the Jews,” Edward Synan, The Popes and the Jews in the Middle Ages, p 231.)

The DC shooting was not the only violence against diplomats that day. Earlier, Israeli forces had also fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation in Jenin, among whom there were numbered Canadians and Britons.

This was condemned by countries including Spain, France, and Ireland, and the EU warned that threats to diplomats are “unacceptable.” The Palestinian Authority (PA) accused the military of deliberately targeting the diplomats.

The military said the shots were to deter the group from entering a restricted zone, and that it “regrets the inconvenience.”

Returning to D.C., Milgrim and Lischinsky were described by colleagues as bright and idealistic. Vigils in their memory continue, and Rodriguez has not yet entered a plea.

READ: Some Democrats privately admit woke, pro-abortion extremism alienates normal Americans

Share













Your support makes stories like this possible! LifeSiteNews is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to LifeSite will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the truth people are so desperately searching for on life, faith, family and freedom. $ Donate Now

Related Articles