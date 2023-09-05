Jill Biden tests positive for COVID as speculation continues that lockdowns could return

The first lady's positive COVID result comes after a previous infection in August 2022, despite having received four vaccine doses.

(LifeSiteNews) — First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.

The first lady’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander, said that Jill Biden “is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

Following Jill Biden’s positive test result, President Joe Biden was also tested for COVID and received a negative result, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” Jean-Pierre added.

In August 2022, the first lady tested positive for the virus for the first time after she had received four doses of the COVID-19 shot.

READ: Quadruple-vaxxed First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID

The public announcement of Jill Biden’s COVID test result comes amid rumors of the return of restrictive COVID policies, including lockdowns and mask mandates. During the height of the so-called COVID “pandemic,” many celebrities publicly announced when they tested positive for COVID, emphasizing how glad they were to be vaccinated.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said in August 2021.

Many conservative commentators, including leading GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, have warned that leftist bureaucrats will attempt once more to introduce lockdown policies this coming fall. Commentators have urged citizens to “not comply” with any such lockdown orders.

“We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates,” Trump said in a video statement. However, the former president also claimed his administration did a “great job” in dealing with COVID, even though he had ordered lockdowns and praised the ineffective and dangerous COVID injections during his tenure.

Multiple reports have been written and so-called COVID “experts,” like the infamous Dr. Anthony Fauci, have recently come out in defense of the draconian government policies during the COVID crisis, indicating a possible return of these restrictive measures. Indeed, school districts in Texas and Kentucky have already temporarily suspended in-person classes due to staff and students testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ: ‘Deeply flawed’ report praising pandemic mandates used to promote ‘lockdown doctrine,’ critic says

Meanwhile, in July in Norway, a man was detained in a psychiatric facility for nine days, allegedly over posting material on Facebook which was critical of COVID-related lockdowns and vaccines. The man, Trond Harald Håland, and his lawyer said that he had been moved to the mental health institution under a process known in Norway as “compulsory commitment.”

Had his appeal for release not been successful, Håland noted that he would have been at risk of becoming subject to permanent, compulsory mental health care.

Share











