Jim Caviezel blows lid off child trafficking, Epstein Island, Hollywood in Steve Bannon interview

'Epstein Island isn't the only island out there where they have … children,' the Passion of the Christ actor told Steve Bannon.

(LifeSiteNews) — During an explosive interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last week, Christian actor Jim Caviezel accused the global Deep State of colluding with the mainstream media to cover up its complicity in child trafficking.

“Epstein Island isn’t the only island out there where they have … children,” he remarked on the War Room podcast last week. “I just started noticing that any time a story came out on trafficking – anything – it was gone the next day.”

The 54-year-old Caviezel is best known for his roles in The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo, and the CBS series Person of Interest. He also played St. Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ. He will reprise his role as the Savior of Mankind in Mel Gibson’s upcoming 2024 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

During his many public appearances in recent years, Caviezel has never shied away from exposing political and cultural corruption. As a result, the corporate press has collectively labeled him a “right-wing conspiracy theorist.”

“After The Passion, I couldn’t get a job,” he explained to Bannon. “The studios wouldn’t hire me. But see, they’re all controlled by the central banks.”

Caviezel was promoting his upcoming movie Sound of Freedom, which was produced by Catholic human rights activist Eduardo Verástegui. You can buy tickets from Angel Studios by clicking here.

The film is based on the life of Tim Ballard, a former CIA agent and Department of Homeland Security staffer who founded Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) in 2013. OUR seeks to root out and prevent the trafficking of children across the world. Ballard, a Mormon, demanded Caviezel play him in the film. Actress Mira Sorvino co-stars as Ballard’s wife.

Bannon bluntly asked Caviezel if the movie – which finished shooting over two years ago – was purposefully being held up by Hollywood. He was also curious to know if it depicts real-life events going on today and if Caviezel believes there is an “epidemic” of child-trafficking in the United States.

The normally talkative Caviezel paused, seemed to consider his next word choice with great care, and explained that he’s “fighting for my life” by doing what he’s doing.

“It’s credible,” he said about the film. “It’s like in your heart when you know, when you see you’ve been told something for a long, long, time and then all of the sudden it hits you.” The movie “parrots a lot of what’s going on in a lot of the agencies.”

Caviezel confirmed Bannon’s suspicion that it was a difficult process to get the movie on the silver screen.

“The last time that I’ve experienced this was on The Passion of the Christ, where we almost never got that [out]. We’re in the same situation.”

“Tim Ballard was at Fox Studios talking to them, and they didn’t want to hire me,” he then recalled. “And he said ‘no, I want this guy’ … and he would not steer away from it, so they finally went to me. And then Disney took over the studio. And when that happened, they did not want this film. And so, then you see the nefarious activities that have been going on at Disney and well, I understand a lot more now.”

Sound of Freedom will be released in select movie theaters across America on the 4th of July.

