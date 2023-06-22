Jim Caviezel calls for unity to fight evil, ‘anti-Christian bigotry’ from leftists

'Anti-Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry, right now, in the world,' the actor said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel, whose newest film spotlighting the ongoing child trafficking industry is set to hit theaters on July 4, blasted the prevalence of anti-Christian sentiment in an interview this week and called on Christians to unify around the protection of children.

Caviezel, 54, made the remarks in a Tuesday interview with commentator Jeff Tharp on the Christian podcast “Prophets and Patriots” by Elijah Streams.

He said many Americans are unhappy with the woke federal government and the saturation of explicitly anti-Christian and sexually perverse content in the culture, and blasted leftists for attacking faith.

“A lot of Americans are not very happy with their government right now,” the Catholic actor said, explaining that many are “just waking up in the morning going, ‘why is there a transgender on my Bud Light? Why is Target pushing Satan stuff with transgenderism? Why are all these Major League Baseball teams putting the rainbow flag out? Why is the United States flag not higher than a transgender flag? And why are you grooming my kids?”

“Anti-Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry, right now, in the world,” he said.

Pushing back against the attempts by the political left to brand conservatives as “Nazis,” Caviezel argued it’s really the far left who have followed in the jackbooted footsteps of the Third Reich.

“This is our Nazis, these are our communists, these are our left that we have to fight, and they want to take down our republic,” he said, arguing that far-left idealogues are targeting Christianity.

“They are going to take your faith,” he said.

Caviezel, whose newest film Sound of Freedom tells the story of former CIA agent Tim Ballard who founded Operation Underground Railroad in 2013 to combat human trafficking, also spoke about the disturbing report by Department of Health and Human Services whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas that the government has lost track of tens of thousands of children who have reportedly crossed the southern border.

The New York Times reported that the HHS was unable to contact some 85,000 minors during routine follow-up phone calls after their release to sponsors within the U.S.

Critics of the federal agency’s handling of the situation, including Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, have demanded answers concerning the welfare of the children, and The New York Times has reported that exploitation of unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border has spiked.

Sponsors of unaccompanied minors are often family members, but Rodas said some are “criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

“Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income — this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking,” Rodas told lawmakers, according to Fox News.

While many children under the control of traffickers are being used for forced labor, Caviezel has specifically highlighted the exploitation of children by sex traffickers. As of 2016, an estimated one million children were involved in commercial sexual exploitation globally.

In the Tuesday podcast, Caviezel said “the evil one … loves” the trafficking of children “because it wounds God greatly.” He said the devil is “terrified” that Christians will mobilize against the exploitation of the innocent, because if they do, “this reign of terror is over.”

“I’m asking you, brothers and sisters in Christ: Can you love God’s children more than you fear evil?” he said. “Can you love Jesus more than you fear the cross?”

