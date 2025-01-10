Jim Caviezel to star as Jesus in ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’ filming to begin 2026: Mel Gibson

This is not the first time Gibson and others have talked about a sequel being made to the ultra-successful first film, with Caviezel saying in 2020 that 'The Resurrection of the Christ' movie will be the biggest in 'world history.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Mel Gibson told Joe Rogan that Jim Caviezel will again be starring as Jesus Christ in his forthcoming film “The Resurrection of the Christ” which will begin filming in 2026.

During an over 2-hour long interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Mel Gibson told the popular comedian that he intends to make the long-awaited sequel to his 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ,” and that actor Jim Caviezel will again star as Our Lord. The film, to be titled “The Resurrection of the Christ,” is set to begin filming in 2026, according to Gibson.

In the conversation about the forthcoming film, both Rogan and Gibson took the time to admire Caviezel’s portrayal of Christ in the initial film, mentioning that it had a profound spiritual impact on the American actor, and that, in their estimation, Caviezel played Our Lord better than any other actor before or since.

This is not the first time Gibson and others have talked about a sequel being made to the ultra-successful first film, with Caviezel saying in 2020 that “The Resurrection of the Christ” movie will be the biggest in “world history.”

Both Caviezel and Gibson are well-known for being outspoken promotors of the Catholic faith, with both men having a history of publicly condemning abortion and speaking openly about the importance of their faith.

Share











