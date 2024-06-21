Jim Caviezel urges X followers to pray for Archbishop Viganò ‘during this troubling time’

Jim Caviezel boldly affirmed his support for Archbishop Viganò as the prelate is being charged with ‘schism’ for denying the ‘legitimacy of Pope Francis’ and rejecting Vatican II.

(LifeSiteNews) — Devout Catholic actor Jim Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus in the film The Passion of the Christ, called on his X followers to pray for Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who has been charged by the Vatican with “schism.”

Caviezel boldly affirmed his support for Archbishop Viganò on Friday morning, calling him a “crusader for truth.”

Please pray for Cardinal @CarloMVigano , a crusader for the truth, during this troubling time. 🙏 Love, JC#vigano #cardinal pic.twitter.com/3tAnScFkKV — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) June 21, 2024

In a notice dated June 10, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) informed the archbishop that he stands accused of making “public statements which result in a denial of the elements necessary to maintain communion with the Catholic Church; denial of the legitimacy of Pope Francis, rupture of communion with Him, and rejection of the Second Vatican Council.”

In response, Archbishop Viganò defended himself stating, “I regard the accusations against me as an honor… It is no coincidence that the accusation against me concerns the questioning of the legitimacy of Jorge Mario Bergoglio and the rejection of Vatican II: the Council represents the ideological, theological, moral, and liturgical cancer of which the Bergoglian ‘synodal church’ is the necessary metastasis.”

“I repudiate, reject, and condemn the scandals, errors, and heresies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who manifests an absolutely tyrannical management of power, exercised against the purpose that legitimizes Authority in the Church: an authority that is vicarious of that of Christ, and as such must obey Him alone,” wrote the former apostolic nuncio to the U.S.

Matthew McCusker has pointed out that under Pope Francis, the Vatican has supposedly authorized things that are contrary to God’s law, including offering public worship to idols, “blessing” homosexual “couples,” and admitting unrepentant adulterers to Holy Communion.

Thus, the archbishop has described Francis’ scandals and errors as “principally an offense against the Divine Head of the Church, Our Lord Jesus Christ, Whose sacred authority Bergoglio claims to exercise for the detriment of the Mystical Body, with an action that is too systematic and coherent to appear to be the fruit of mere incapacity.”

Archbishop Viganò maintains that he is “in full communion with the Roman Catholic Apostolic Church, with the Magisterium of the Roman Pontiffs, and with the uninterrupted doctrinal, moral, and liturgical Tradition which they have faithfully preserved.”

Caviezel has been an outspoken and courageous champion of Catholic teaching, for at least two decades: decrying abortion as the “greatest moral defect of the Western world”; opposing embryo stem cell research; adopting disabled children; attributing his acting success to the intercession of the Blessed Mother; and declaring that Catholics must be ready to risk their lives and reputations to defeat evil in the world.

