JK Rowling condemns Canadian policy allowing ‘transgender’ males in women’s shelters

Michael Collins, a gender-confused man going by Mika Katz, has been charged by four women for sexual assault during his time at an Edmonton women's shelter.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — U.K.-based author J.K. Rowling called out a gender-confused man charged with sexual assault for being allowed in women’s shelters.

In a January 27 post on X, Rowling condemned a recent case in which Michael Collins, a gender-confused man going by Mika Katz, was charged with sexual assaulting several women at a women’s shelter in Edmonton, Alberta.

“The thing that never happens has happened again,” Rowling wrote.

"The thing that never happens has happened again," Rowling wrote.

“Shame on you for noticing, would it have been so hard to simply turn a blind eye and pretend it wasn’t happening?” another user sarcastically responded.

“You’re right,” Rowling countered. “What are four vulnerable women compared to the self-righteous rush it gave those who let the sexual predator inside a supposed safe place? I will endeavour to be blinder.”

Rowling’s comments were in response to a January 24 press release by the Edmonton Police detailing the arrest of Collins for multiple sexual assault charges.

Beginning in August 2024, two women residing at an Edmonton area shelter told police that they were sexually assaulted by Collins, who was staying at the women’s shelter as well.

Collins was arrested and then released with conditions not to “contact or communicate with any of the complainants; not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition; and not be within 50 meters of any women’s shelter in Alberta.”

In January, two more women came forward to report that he had also assaulted them during his stay at the women’s shelter. On January 23, Collins was arrested for a second time and charged with two more counts of criminal harassment and sexual assault.

According to a Facebook account under the name Mika Katz, Collins claims to be a woman and goes by the pronouns “she/her/they/them.” According to Reduxx, one social media account under his name claims that Collins started taking cross-sex hormones in January 2024.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time women have been attacked by gender-confused men in women’s shelters. While the shelters were designed to protect women from predators, Liberal policies have allowed male predators to enter the facilities if they claim they are a woman.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the policy is to place prisoners according to their preferred gender, not according to biology. As a result, male rapists and murderers can be sent to prisons with females.

In August, a 32-year-old man using the name Desiree Anderson but also known as Cody D’Entremont was charged with sexual assault at a women’s shelter in Windsor, Ontario.

Similarly, in 2022, a convicted sex offender pretended to be a woman to gain access to a woman’s shelter. While there, he allegedly raped a female resident.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre recently condemned the policy after a “sadistic” killer claimed he is female and asked to be placed in a women’s prison.

