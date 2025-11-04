JK Rowling condemns Glamour magazine for naming gender-confused men ‘Women of the Year’

Glamour UK's 'Women of the Year' awards to nine gender-confused men sparked outrage, with critics accusing the magazine of promoting the idea that men can be better women.

(LifeSiteNews) — Women are outraged after Glamour UK named a group of gender-confused men as ‘Women of the Year.’

On October 29, the women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine British Glamour celebrated nine gender-confused men as their 2025 Women of the Year, sparking backlash across social media as the magazine was accused of canceling real women in favor of gender-confused men.

“As trans rights face increasing threat in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community’s most ground-breaking voices at this year’s Women of the Year Awards,” the magazine wrote in a post on X. “From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices.”

Comments under the post roundly condemn the magazine for their selection of nine gender-confused men.

“Glamour is a magazine for young girls,” one user commented. “It was toxic enough when I was a teenager, pushing unrealistic beauty expectations.”

“I can’t imagine what young girls must be thinking now, you hold men up as “Women of the Year” erasing women and girls, an absolute disgrace,” the user continued.

Similarly, many prominent female figures quickly called out the magazine for essentially telling women that gender-confused men who have undergone surgery and a fashion makeover can be better women than women themselves.

“I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier,” Harry Potter author turned women’s activist JK Rowling wrote on X.

“Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are,” she continued.

British rapper, author, podcaster, and public speaker Zuby likewise condemned the selection, writing, “The ‘trans movement’ is easily the most misogynistic movement in modern history. Especially because of it’s scale and mainstream acceptance.”

Additionally, Oil London, a British detransitioner, commented,” Glamour magazine UK features 9 Transgender men on the cover and calls them ‘Women of the Year.’ ”

“The magazine has called 9 trans activists ‘trailblazers’ and has awarded them with the Women of the Year award for their ‘resilience and sisterhood,'” he continued.

If it wasn’t enough for transgender athletes to steal women’s sports awards, the men are now not only claiming ‘Women of the Year’ awards but also descending women’s beauty pageants.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in 2023, a man named Miss Portugal advanced to compete with another man for the title of Miss Universe, a female beauty pageant now owned by a “transgender” businessman.

Similarly, in 2024, a men was crowned the winner of Miss Maryland USA, a contest that promises a “fair environment in which young women have the opportunity to develop skills that will help them win in life by being their personal best in everything they do.”

