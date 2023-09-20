Joan Andrews Bell writes from prison: I want to live like a cloistered nun in her cell

'I want my prison stay to be a time of undistracted prayer, as well a time of penance – for myself and our nation,' writes Joan Andrews Bell.

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — The following letter was sent to LifeSiteNews last night by Joan Andrews Bell’s husband Chris Bell. He told LifeSite that Joan has been able to call him from Alexandria City Jail every night “so far” since her incarceration and that she has a message to share. Joan was taken into custody on Friday immediately after being declared guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and conspiracy against rights. She and seven of her companions are in prison awaiting sentencing for their part in an October 2020 attempt to rescue unborn babies scheduled for death at a late-term abortion business in Washington, D.C.

I am so very grateful for everyone who would want to send me commissary money, or write me a letter (letters are most special gifts), or visit me in prison. But I hope you will be able to understand why I am pleading with you not to do any of these. Please!

The short explanation is that I want my prison stay to be a time of undistracted prayer, as well a time of penance – for myself and our nation. I want to make my cell as it were a cloistered monastery cell. In a Carmelite monastery the nuns are only allowed 2 visits a year from family, and depending upon the specific monastery, they are only allowed 2 – 4 letters a year from family. Therefore, that is what I want to emulate. My family will visit when they are able and will write. So I will have that.

I love each of you so very much! We in the prolife movement are as much family as could possibly be. At this point I cannot be on the front lines with you, but in my prayers and in my heart I am with you and our precious unborn brothers and sisters who are suffering martyrdom.

I am afraid that the only way I can bear not being with them and you at the killing places is by making of my life behind these walls a time of constant prayer, and whatever little additional sacrifice I can embrace.

I join my prayers with yours. We are united in Him Our Savior and Our Blessed Virgin Mary.



Thank you, and may God bless you beyond measure!



Yours in the United Hearts of Jesus and Mary,



Joan Bell

RELATED: ‘I can love God in prison’: Full statement of pro-lifer Joan Andrews Bell jailed in DC FACE Act trial

RELATED: Pro-life rescuers found guilty, immediately taken into custody in second DC FACE Act trial

Share











