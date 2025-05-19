Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. Readers are encouraged to pray for his soul.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Joseph Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

On May 18, Biden’s personal office announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has lead many to question why the cancer was not discovered earlier.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the office wrote.

On Friday, Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone” after experiencing urinary symptoms.

His office revealed that while this is an aggressive form of cancer, it “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement concluded.

Biden, while professing to be Catholic, was known during his time in the White House for his fervent promotion of abortion, LGBT ideology, including “gender transitions” for children, and other grave affronts to life, family, and the Catholic faith. LifeSite readers are encouraged to pray for his conversion.

Many have since pointed out that the 82-year-old president went through rigorous medical examinations while president, raising the question why the cancer was not discovered earlier.

“Sad and unfortunate and I wish the former President the best in his treatment of this cancer,” Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who previously served as the White House physician, wrote on X.

“Care at the White House should be second to none,” he continued. “Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”

Sad and unfortunate and I wish the former President the best in his treatment of this cancer. Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 18, 2025

Likewise, various physicians have weighed in, pointing out that prostrate cancer is easily detected early on with a simple blood test for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA). When the cancer is discovered early, the average five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent.

The medical director of Northwestern Health Network’s cancer program, Dr. Chris George, recently voiced his concerns to Reuters, revealing that he is concerned that the cancer was not discovered before it spread to Biden’s bones.

“What concerns me … is the fact that the cancer has been reported to have already spread beyond the prostate to the bones. And when the cancer has spread to the bones, that makes it stage 4, that that means that the cancer is not curable,” George said. “There’s no treatment available that can cure the cancer. There’s definitely treatment available that can control the cancer.”

“I would assume that the former president gets a very thorough physical every year,” George said. “I would be interested to know what his PSA was the last time it was checked.”

“It’s sort of hard for me to believe that he’s had a PSA within the past year, that was normal,” he continued “It’s possible. It’s definitely possible, but that would surprise me … Usually prostate cancer doesn’t, you know, go full throttle like this too often. When it does, that’s usually a bad, bad sign. That’s an aggressive cancer for sure. But it does seem odd to me.”

Furthermore, a 2022 clip of Biden telling media that he has cancer has resurfaced on social media, causing many to question if the White House knew of his condition years ago.

“That’s why I and so many people I grew up with have cancer,” Biden said in 2022 after one of his non-coherent speeches. At the time, his statement was labelled as a “gaffe”

Share











