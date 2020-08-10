Trump: Joe Biden is ‘against God,’ Bible, religion

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

August 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump cast his Democrat opponent Joe Biden as an enemy of Christianity Thursday, arguing that if elected he would serve as a puppet for radical secularists.

“He’s following the radical left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God,” Trump told a gathering of supporters at Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio, as part of a broader critique against the former Vice President. “I don’t think he’s gonna do too well in Ohio.”

Breitbart reported that Trump stood by his comments in a subsequent interview with Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera, arguing that whatever reservations Biden might personally harbor would be subsumed by the radicalism of his handlers.

“Well, people that control him totally are” against the Bible, Trump said. “I mean it may be a little bit harsh for him, but he’s going to have no control. They’re going to take him over.”

“Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life,” responded Biden, who claims to be Catholic. “For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful.” Biden added that Trump’s comments “show us a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in.”

In fact, Biden’s presidential platform is directly at odds with his professed faith, starting with his “healthcare” plan. It calls for “codifying” Roe v. Wade in federal law; repealing the Hyde Amendment (which bars direct public funding of most abortions); forcing states to accept Medicare funding for Planned Parenthood; reversing the Mexico City Policy (which bars federal funds from supporting abortion overseas); and directing the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state pro-life laws as modest as parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

On religious liberty, Biden has called for reinstating the Obama-era birth control mandate that forced religious organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor to finance abortifacient drugs, and has released an “LGBTQ+ equality” plan that, by redefining federal civil rights law to cover “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” would force religious Americans to submit to innumerable practices and beliefs that conflict with their beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.

“Joe Biden has stubbornly and contumaciously ignored Church teaching on abortion and Religious Freedom,” Fr. Michael Orsi, a priest of the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, who currently serves as parochial vicar for St. Agnes Parish in Naples, Florida, told LifeSiteNews last month. “A 2004 Memorandum from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, signed by Cardinal Ratzinger, states, ‘a politician consistently campaigning and voting for permissive abortion laws’ the politician’s pastor is to inform him that he should not receive Communion.”

“The failure on the part of most bishops to enforce the sanction is, in fact, more scandalous than Biden’s positions,” Fr. Orsi lamented.