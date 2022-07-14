Joe Biden lied: Voicemail reveals he knew about Hunter’s Chinese business deals

On this week's Faith & Reason, Fr. Altman and John-Henry react to astonishing video of police in Uvalde fiddling around while children were getting massacred, a voicemail recording that proves Joe Biden knew about his son Hunter's business dealings in China, and Democratic efforts to allow abortions in states where they've been made illegal.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s Faith & Reason, a shorthanded panel of Father James Altman and John-Henry Westen reacts to the astonishing video of police in Uvalde fiddling around while children were getting massacred, a voicemail recording that proves Joe Biden knew about his son Hunter’s business dealings in China, and Democratic efforts to allow abortions in states where they’ve been made illegal.

Father Altman points out how the “abject failure” of police to go in and rescue the children and teachers is indicative of a widespread spirit of cowardice afflicting the United States.

“The cowardice is absolutely godless. Don’t we know as Catholics, or even if you want to call yourself Christian, don’t you know there’s no greater love than to lay down your life for another?” he says, visibly moved. “And had they actually, would you not suppose that Almighty God will reach down and pick up that officer, and bring him right to His heart for trying to save His children?”

Later in the episode, Father Altman and John-Henry discuss Jack Maxey’s tireless work on the Hunter Biden laptop and how it led to the unearthing of a voicemail from Joe that, contrary to what he’s said publicly, reveals he knew about his son’s shady business deals in China.

“There’s a lot of vindication here as well for Jack,” John-Henry says.

“Yeah, capital ‘V’ for vindication,” Father Altman concurs. “And Jack is not without a valid concern that evil people will try to take him out, harm him, harm his family, kill him, because they know when this truly does come out — and it will — despite the best efforts for the left-wing media to cover it up, that the entire structure of the Democratic Party is going to collapse because they’re all in it thick.”

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











