Joe Biden picks David Daleiden’s persecutor as hypothetical HHS secretary

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 10, 2020 (Operation Rescue) — It is being widely reported that Joe Biden has chosen to nominate Xavier Becerra, California’s pro-abortion Attorney General, to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services should Biden ever assume the office of the President. The outcome of the Presidential election is still in dispute.

“If Becerra is nominated by Biden as Secretary of Health and Human Services — and that’s a big ‘if’ at this point — Operation Rescue will aggressively oppose his nomination,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “Becerra will be a puppet for Planned Parenthood, and will gladly implement all of the Biden-Harris campaign promises to the Abortion Cartel to protect and expand abortion nationwide. That cannot be allowed to happen.”

Becerra was chosen by former California Governor Jerry Brown to succeed Kamala Harris as California Attorney General when she won election to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Becerra then picked up the criminal investigation initiated by Harris against two pro-life journalists, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, whose undercover recordings exposed Planned Parenthood’s participation in an illegal scheme to traffic tissues and organs for profit, which were harvested from babies aborted at Planned Parenthood facilities. Criminal charges were filed, and that case is still ongoing.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Becerra also attempted to force the pro-life National Institute of Family Life Advocates (NIFLA) to post signs in their pregnancy help centers about abortion services, in violation of their free speech rights. NIFLA sued and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in NIFLA’s favor with a vote of 5-4 in the 2018 NIFLA v. Becerra case.

Both Harris and Becerra received thousands in campaign contributions from Planned Parenthood.

Becerra also received the majority of his funding during his 2016 Attorney General Campaign from PACs related to the Healthcare Industry, according to Open Secrets.

Senator Tom Cotton posted a statement opposing Becerra’s potential nomination on Twitter:

Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions. He’s been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate.

Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions.



He’s been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS.



I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate. https://t.co/mEvpMrqPeH — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 7, 2020

“At this point, Biden choosing cabinet members is like a sports fan filling a roster in Fantasy Football. It is meaningless,” said Newman. “This election is still being contested in six swing states, and the Electoral College still has yet to vote. I believe strongly that the massive evidence of election fraud we have seen presented over the past weeks should be more than enough to award the Presidential contest to the rightful winner, President Donald J. Trump, barring further corrupt acts by election officials.”

Published with permission from Operation Rescue.