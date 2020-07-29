Joe Biden promises to undo Trump-era pro-life policies if elected president

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In his Agenda for Women released Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to restore domestic and overseas funding to the abortion industry. The Trump administration has made an effort not to finance abortions with federal money.

Biden dedicated one section of his Agenda for Women to “Reproductive Health,” which is generally a reference to abortion. The former vice president under President Barack Obama said he “will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court ruling essentially legalizing abortion across the country under the guise of a woman’s right to privacy. Many states passed legislation trying to limit the widespread killing of unborn babies. One piece of legislation is so-called heartbeat bills, which prohibit abortions as soon as the unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

Joe Biden said he wanted to repeal the Hyde Amendment by reissuing “guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers and reverse the Trump Administration’s rule preventing these organizations from obtaining Title X funds.”

Planned Parenthood provides more than 345,000 abortions annually, according to its most recent report. Additionally, the organization handed out more than 593,000 emergency contraception kits, commonly known as the morning-after pill, which can also cause abortions in many cases.

Biden’s plan would, accordingly, enable women to abort their babies using taxpayer money.

In fact, Joe Biden had supported the Hyde Amendment for many years, before reversing his position early during his campaign for president in 2019.

Biden had caused some controversy in June of last year by saying he still supported the annual budget language that forbids taxpayer dollars from funding abortions except for cases of rape or incest, or to save a mother’s life.

After a video showed him answering “yes” to an activist asking if he would “commit to abolishing” Hyde, the Biden campaign claimed he had misheard the question and still supported the amendment — while reserving the right to change his mind, depending on the progress of “draconian attempts to limit access to abortion.”

Pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood pounced on his remarks, leading him to announce just a day later that he was changing his position. “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code,” Biden said at the time.

The Democratic presidential candidate, in his Agenda for Women, also vowed to rescind the Mexico City Policy requiring foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” as a condition for receiving federal money.

First introduced under Republican President Ronald Reagan, it was rescinded by Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, while Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump kept it in place or reinstated it.

Whitney Robertson, assistant press secretary for Trump’s re-election campaign, stated in an email to LifeSiteNews, “Joe Biden’s ‘Agenda for Women’ solidifies what we already knew — Biden stands with the extreme ideas of the radicals running the Democrat Party, even if it means enabling the murder of innocent children in the process.”

“How ironic is it that Joe Biden’s plan for women revolves around ending the lives of the next generation?” she continued. “Joe Biden’s priority is not to empower and enable women across the country, his priority is appeasing the radical demands of his base.”

In his Agenda for Women, Biden declared his intent to restore Obamacare’s contraception mandate “that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions. The accommodation will allow women at these organizations to access contraceptive coverage, not through their employer-provided plan, but instead through their insurance company or a third-party administrator.”

Pro-life organizations are all-in for Trump, with the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List spending $52 million on re-election efforts this year.

SBA List’s Mallory Quigley said in January that the “stakes of this election could not be higher. Democratic contenders for president are lining up to support abortion on demand, and even infanticide, and declaring war on even the most modest pro-life policies.”

She credited Trump as the “most pro-life president in our nation’s history.” Promising that pro-life activists will fan out in support of pro-life candidates, Quigley said polling and the group’s on-the-ground experience show that “Democrats’ abortion radicalism is a liability for them at the ballot box.”