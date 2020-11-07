Joe Biden silent about legal challenges to vote count in attempted ‘victory’ speech

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Former Vice President Joe Biden never mentioned the ongoing litigation of the vote-counting process during his apparent victory speech moments ago. Earlier today, most media outlets had called the presidential race for pro-abortion Democrat Joe Biden, while President Donald Trump countered with “legal challenges” in several hotly contested states.

In his speech, Biden tried to appeal to homosexuals and people who claim to be a member of the opposite sex, boasting of having put together “the broadest, most diverse coalition in history,” including “Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender, white, Latino, Asian, Native American.”

He also announced his plan to focus on COVID-19 in the upcoming months before the presidential inauguration in January. “On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January the 20th, 2021.”

No details have emerged yet about the scientists Biden intends to name next week. It is, however, expected that his experts will emphasize mask mandates and lockdowns, given Biden’s criticism of Trump’s policies and Democrats’ support of draconian measures.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science,” Biden only said. “It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern.”

“We cannot repair the economy, restore vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments, hugging our grandchildren, our children, or birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us, until we get [COVID-19] under control,” the former vice president under President Barack Obama said, hinting at more severe restrictions than were already implemented under Trump.

“What is our mandate?” he asked. “I believe it’s this: Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness, to marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.”

Biden proceeded to list several of those “battles,” including “the battle to secure your family’s health care” and “the battle to save our planet by getting climate under control.”

He then mentioned “decency” a second time, his support for killing unborn babies in the womb, no matter their gestational age, notwithstanding.

Towards the end of his speech Biden mentioned his late son Beau, who died due to brain cancer in 2015. In this context, he quoted from the shallow 1970s church hymn “On Eagle’s Wings.”

“And now together, on eagle’s wings we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do, with full hearts and steady hands,” Biden said.

Biden had previously quoted from the Bible, and mentioned faith several times.

Pro-life Catholic priests have repeatedly pointed out that no Catholic can vote for Biden.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden’s pro-abortion vice presidential candidate, preceded his speech. Like Biden, she never mentioned the ongoing legal challenges brought by the Trump campaign against the vote-counting process in a number of states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona.

Harris did, however, praise the election process, saying, “And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America.”

“To our campaign staff and volunteers, this extraordinary team, thank you for bringing more people than ever before into the democratic process, and for making this victory possible,” she continued. “To the poll workers and election officials across our country who have worked tirelessly to make sure every vote is counted, our nation owes you a debt of gratitude. You have protected the integrity of our democracy.”

“And to the American people who make up our beautiful country,” she added, “thank you for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard.”

After most media outlets projected Biden would win Pennsylvania earlier today, they began referring to him as president-elect. President Donald Trump, however, has vowed to fight on.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump stated. “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The president mentioned Pennsylvania, where “our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” he continued. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access.”

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump concluded.

