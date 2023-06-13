Joe Biden’s Jesuit-run church to celebrate LGBT ‘Pride Mass’ on Wednesday

America Needs Fatima will hold a Rosary rally outside in reparation for the blasphemous event.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic church that Joe Biden attends in Washington, D.C., is holding its third annual “LGBTQIA+ Pride Mass” on Wednesday, June 14th at 5:30pm. The Catholic group America Needs Fatima will hold a Rosary rally outside beginning at 5:00pm in reparation.

Holy Trinity is a Jesuit-run parish that falls under the jurisdiction of Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington D.C. Gregory is an outspoken supporter of LGBT normalization in the church. Last year, he issued a decree placing severe restrictions on the celebration of the Latin Mass in the Archdiocese.

A 31-year-old graduate student who has same-sex attraction has emailed Gregory calling on him to stop this year’s “Pride Mass” from taking place.

Founded in 1787, Holy Trinity has a long-running “LGBTQIA+ ministry” that affirms homosexual and gender-confused persons in their sinful lifestyles. “Our lay-led ministry embraces individuals who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer, intersex, asexual and their families and friends,” their website reads. The church’s pastor, Fr. Kevin Gillespie, defended the “Pride Mass” by citing Pope Francis’ call to “go out to the margins.”

“Our celebration of Pride is not celebrating personal vanity, but the human dignity of a group of people who have been for too long the objects of violence, bullying and harassment,” he wrote in a statement, which made no mention of Catholic teaching on the sinfulness of LGBT acts or lifestyles.

Despite professing to be Catholic, Joe Biden was one of the first politicians in Washington to endorse homosexual “marriage” in 2012. The Church’s catechism considers the practice of homosexuality to be one of the four sins that cry to heaven for vengeance. He has also officiated two homosexual “wedding” ceremonies and has defended abortion for decades. During his presidential administration, he has thrown his support behind LGBT ideology. Just this past weekend, he held a party on the south lawn of the White House that featured a massive “pride” flag.

America Needs Fatima has announced it will conduct a prayer vigil outside Holy Trinity, which is located near Georgetown University. “The Catholic Church teaches that God endowed all people with dignity and they should be treated with compassion and respect. But the Church does not celebrate sin, most especially at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” the group’s flyer reads. To RSVP, contact Preston Noell (844) 830-3570 or email [email protected].

In Holy Trinity’s June 4 bulletin, LGBT “ministry” official Brian Flanagan, a “married” homosexual, observed that June is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus while also falsely claiming that Catholics can celebrate “Pride Month” because pride can be “a virtue of gratitude for being the persons that God created us to be.”

Pro-LGBT priest Fr. James Martin, SJ, used the same line of argumentation on his website, where he alleged that “Pride Month” and the Sacred Heart of Jesus devotion are “complementary.”

For respectful comments only, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Holy Trinity’s main phone number is (202) 337-2840.

