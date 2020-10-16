News

Joe Biden’s son sought $30M for introducing VP to shady Chinese energy exec: email leak

The latest revelation comes a day after the New York Post reported the Bidens' link to a Ukrainian energy company.
Fri Oct 16, 2020 - 1:57 pm EST
Featured Image
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Among the revelations contained in the bombshell Robert Hunter Biden emails obtained by the New York Post are details on precisely how the son of former Vice President Joe Biden enriched himself by arranging meetings between his family and influential international figures, including those with ties to the government of Communist China.

The Post’s first report detailed emails indicating that Hunter introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, less than a year before the elder Biden openly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor tasked with investigating the company. It went viral after Facebook and Twitter attempted to block the link and limit its reach.

A follow-up report in the Post sheds more light on Hunter’s activities, including a deal in which he would receive $10 million a year for three years from a “consulting” contract with CEFC China Energy Co. “for introductions alone.”

CEFC chairman Ye Jianming “Changed that deal after we me(t) in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent (sic) owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” the vice presidential son wrote in an August 2017 email chain. “Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn (sic) the equity and profits of the JV’s (joint venture’s) investments.”

The Post noted that Ye “has ties to the Chinese military” and disappeared in 2018 after being charged with bribing foreign government officials. CEFC went bankrupt earlier in 2020.

Regarding Wednesday’s original allegation, the Biden campaign told Politico that no meeting between the former vice president and Pozharskyi appears on his official schedules, though it “would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi.” Biden representatives have yet to respond to inquiries about Ye.

  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

  2020 presidential election, china, corruption, democrats, hunter biden, joe biden

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article