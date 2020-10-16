Joe Biden’s son sought $30M for introducing VP to shady Chinese energy exec: email leak

October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Among the revelations contained in the bombshell Robert Hunter Biden emails obtained by the New York Post are details on precisely how the son of former Vice President Joe Biden enriched himself by arranging meetings between his family and influential international figures, including those with ties to the government of Communist China.

The Post’s first report detailed emails indicating that Hunter introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, less than a year before the elder Biden openly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor tasked with investigating the company. It went viral after Facebook and Twitter attempted to block the link and limit its reach.

A follow-up report in the Post sheds more light on Hunter’s activities, including a deal in which he would receive $10 million a year for three years from a “consulting” contract with CEFC China Energy Co. “for introductions alone.”

CEFC chairman Ye Jianming “Changed that deal after we me(t) in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent (sic) owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” the vice presidential son wrote in an August 2017 email chain. “Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn (sic) the equity and profits of the JV’s (joint venture’s) investments.”

The Post noted that Ye “has ties to the Chinese military” and disappeared in 2018 after being charged with bribing foreign government officials. CEFC went bankrupt earlier in 2020.

Regarding Wednesday’s original allegation, the Biden campaign told Politico that no meeting between the former vice president and Pozharskyi appears on his official schedules, though it “would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi.” Biden representatives have yet to respond to inquiries about Ye.