Joe Rogan accuses Trudeau of ushering Canada toward ‘legitimate communism’

(LifeSiteNews) — Podcast star Joe Rogan dished out some of his harshest words yet against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him multiple profanities while blasting him for leading Canada into “legitimate communism.”

“He’s leading [Canada] on a road to legitimate communism,” Rogan said about Trudeau in a Thursday podcast episode with American outdoorsman and hunter Steven Rinella.

After unfortunately calling Trudeau multiple profanities, Rogan said, “I don’t talk like this about anybody… But I genuinely despise people like Trudeau, and I think it’s good to say it publicly because people need to understand what these people are doing.”

It is worth noting that one should never despise another human person, but instead pray for their conversion.

Expanding on his dislike for Trudeau, Rogan took aim at the numerous internet regulation bills passed by Trudeau’s government, such as Bill C-11, which threaten Canadians’ abilities to communicate online.

“I think most Canadians are fed up with it at this point, the [Liberal] Party up there has so much control,” Rogan stated.

Rogan’s tirade against Trudeau comes only a few weeks after the prime minister announced he plans to resign. The podcaster said he hopes Canadians come together to demand a “real meaningful change” and do not put their support behind “some new slick talker” who takes over the Liberal Party.

Trudeau announced in early January plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24. This means he is still serving as prime minister, but all parliamentary business has been stopped. It also means that bills yet to be passed, such as the “Online Harms Act,” are likely dead.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9.

