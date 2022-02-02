Joe Rogan backs Spotify putting warning labels on podcasts challenging COVID ‘consensus’ 

The popular talk show host is under fire for having interviewed COVID experts Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough.

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Spotify and Joe Rogan will work together to ensure that listeners know that some of his guests are outside of the so-called medical “consensus” when it comes to COVID-related topics such as vaccines.

Following media criticism of Rogan for hosting COVID experts Drs Malone and McCullough and Malone on his show, Spotify said it would “add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19.”

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,’ the streaming service company said in a January 30 news release. “This new effort to combat misinformation [sic] will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days.”

The company will work with creators to ensure they know what is approved and “acceptable” content.

“We will also begin testing ways to highlight our Platform Rules in our creator and publisher tools to raise awareness around what’s acceptable and help creators understand their accountability,” Spotify said.

Rogan defended having Malone, McCullough on but said he will work with Spotify to warn listeners

Rogan noted that many of the alleged truths of COVID science have recently been debunked, such as the false claim that vaccinated people cannot contract and transmit the virus and that cloth masks are effective in stopping the spread of COVID.

However, the podcast host said he agrees with Spotify that “at the beginning of these controversial podcasts, like specifically ones about COVID,” he should “put a disclaimer.”

The warning label on his own show would tell listeners to “speak with your physician” and that the guests “and the opinions that they express are contrary to the opinions of the consensus of experts.”

He also apologized for not having more experts on with “differing opinions” from those of Malone and McCullough.

The popular podcast host then apologized to Spotify for the controversy.

“So I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it,” Rogan said.

Michael Knowles suggests this is could be a shrewd move by Rogan

Daily Wire host and traditional Catholic Michael Knowles suggested on his show Tuesday that Rogan did not cave in and that this could be part of a long-term strategy to convince left-leaning listeners about how they have been misled on COVID.

“I think this backtrack, depending on what happens now, this actually could be practically pretty smart,” Knowles said.

He added that it is “too bad he gave in on the disclaimer … but depending on what happens now this could either be the smartest thing the man’s ever done or the dumbest thing the man’s ever done.”

Knowles reminded listeners that Rogan supporter Bernie Sanders and many of his fans are not conservatives. The Daily Wire host suggested that by bringing in alleged “balance,” Rogan can further expose the problems with liberal orthodoxy and further promote the credentials and credibility of COVID contrarians like Malone and McCullough.

