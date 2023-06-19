Joe Rogan challenges pro-COVID vaccine Dr. Peter Hotez to a debate with RFK Jr.

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan challenged “vaccine scientist” Dr. Peter Hotez to debate presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on the efficacy of Covid vaccines.
After Hotez accused RFK Jr. and Rogan of spreading “vaccine misinformation,” Rogan invited Hotez to debate RFK on his show and offered to donate $100,000 to the charity of Hotez’s choice.
“Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit,” the podcast host wrote on Twitter.
A wild sequence of tweets by various individuals, including billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban and infamous online influencer Andrew Tate, followed.
RFK Jr. accepted Rogan’s offer, “Let’s finally have the respectful, congenial, informative debate that the American people deserve,” he wrote.
Then, several well-known people offered large sums of money to the “Peter Hotez vs. RFK Jr Charity Debate Pot,” including Tate and podcast host Tim Pool, bringing the total offered to over $1.52 million, according to the Twitter account “Chief Nerd.”
Hotez responded to Rogan’s invitation by saying that “Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you,” leaving open whether or not he would debate RFK Jr.
“This is a non answer,” Rogan replied. “I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit Vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person.”
At this point, Musk chimed in, saying Hotez is “afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”
Hotez responded to Rogan and claimed that 200,000 Americans died because they refused the experimental Covid injections.
“Joe if you are serious about addressing vaccines + the fact that 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during our awful delta/BA.1 Covid waves (including 40,000 in our state of Texas) because they fell victims to vaccine disinformation: I want to have that discussion,” Hotez wrote.
Rogan responded by urging Hotez to give an answer to his invitation to debate RFK. “Again, I’m going to ask you very clearly, are you willing to debate @RobertKennedyJr on my podcast?” the podcaster wrote.
Rogan then called out Hotez for an older tweet in which the medical doctor called Rogan, RFK Jr., Musk, and Tucker Carlson “a pretty formidable coalition with neofascist leanings.”
Are you sure I’m not a part of a coalition with neofascist leanings? Seems like that’s what you really think, or what you’re projecting to the masses. https://t.co/dJVsvefZun pic.twitter.com/2fzZax57aR
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023
While many well-known personalities slammed Hotez on Twitter for his refusal to debate “anti-vaxxers,” like RFK, billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban jumped to Hotez’s defense.
He accused Rogan, Musk, and RFK Jr. of bullying Hotez and said “Dr Hotez works every day to try to find ways to help people.”
Dr. Hotez’ history of propaganda
Hotez has a history of maligning his critics and skeptics of vaccines by calling them “anti-science,” anti-Semitic, and even likening them to terrorists.
In 2022, he starred in a propaganda video produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in which he linked people who refused the Covid injection to the “far right” and accused them of being a “major killing force.”
READ: World Health Organization publishes video calling COVID jab skeptics a ‘major killing force’
Hotez appears to be close to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as he has described him as “my brother and mentor Dr. Tedros,” in a tweet responding to the murder of the WHO director’s uncle. Ghebreyesus was a member of Ethiopia’s communist Tigray People’s Liberation Front and served as its Minister of Health when it was in power. The party was declared a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government in 2021.
During a previous appearance on Rogan’s show, Hotez called for the censorship of books and documentaries on Amazon that question vaccines, allegedly “because it’s harming children.”
Furthermore, in May 2021, Hotez advocated for children to get the Covid shot to achieve “herd immunity,” even though this age group faces minimal risk from Covid and it has been evident that the Covid shots do not stop transmission of the virus, while they have been shown to have very serious side effects.
READ: Bill Gates admits COVID shots don’t prevent infection, protect vulnerable groups