Joe Rogan discusses shocking study on deaths linked to COVID shot with Aaron Rodgers

The popular podcast host and the free-agent NFL quarterback talked about two independent estimations that attributed 470,000 to 600,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joe Rogan drew attention to an alarming new study co-authored by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on COVID deaths during a recent three-hour podcast with free agent NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rogan and Rodgers were discussing the pandemic when Rogan brought up the study published last month under the title “Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida.”

BOMBSHELL: Joe Rogan just revealed a new study estimating the COVID-19 mRNA shots have killed more Americans than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam combined. He dropped the numbers during his conversation with Aaron Rodgers: Rogan: “I just sent Jamie this study. VAERS adjusted data, and… pic.twitter.com/gqeCJp614E — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 22, 2025

The study had been reported on by Dr. Nicholas Hulscher, who contributes to Dr. Peter McCullough’s Focal Points Substack blog. The report had found that “among 1.47 million Florida adults, those who received Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine had higher 12-month risks of all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality compared to Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients.”

This translates “to roughly 1 death per 636 doses administered, or a Pfizer vDFR (vaccine dose fatality rate) of 0.157%,” Hulscher pointed out.

Dr. Hulscher also summarized the report, which was reported on by Steve Kirsch as well, in an X post.

“Two independent estimations — one based on VAERS-adjusted data, the other derived from MIT/Florida Dept. of Health study findings — yield a conservative range of 470,000 to 600,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 mRNA shots. The true number is likely much greater. More than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam COMBINED.”

🚨 ESTIMATED U.S. mRNA SHOT DEATH TOLL: 470,000–600,000 Two independent estimations — one based on VAERS-adjusted data, the other derived from MIT/Florida Dept. of Health study findings — yield a conservative range of 470,000 to 600,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 mRNA… pic.twitter.com/idVbshiFJb — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) May 11, 2025

Ladapo has played a leading role over the past several years in pushing back on the media narrative that COVID shots are safe. In 2023, he advised against taking any new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

“There’s essentially no evidence for it,” he said during a press conference. “There’s been no clinical trials done in human beings showing it benefits people. There’s been no trial showing that it is a safe product for people. And not only that, but then there are a lot of red flags … there are multiple studies now from around the world, Brazil, I think Australia, United States … that show that over time, these vaccines, these mRNA COVID-19 products, actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19. That’s not normal.”

Ladapo also recently recommended fluoride be removed from the water supply in Florida because of its association with neuropsychiatric disorders and lower IQ in children. Ladapo officially enacted his recommendation after a U.S. District Court ruled in September 2024 that the current U.S. recommendation of 0.7 milligrams per liter water fluoridation “presents an unreasonable risk of injury to health.”

Share











