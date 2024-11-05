Joe Rogan endorses Trump, credits Elon Musk for decision

Podcaster Joe Rogan endorsed President Donald Trump, crediting Elon Musk for persuading him. Rogan previously voted for the Libertarian Party in the 2020 presidential election.

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular podcaster Joe Rogan said he supports Donald Trump for president and credited Elon Musk for his decision.

The number one podcaster in the country, who has wide popularity among young men, posted a new episode on Monday with Musk. “If it wasn’t for him we’d be [expletive],” Rogan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan wrote, along with a video of the episode.

Rogan previously backed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. In 2022, he said he voted for Libertarian Party presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen in the 2020 election.

Trump celebrated the news last night during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“He tends to be a little more liberal than some of the people in this room,” Trump said at the rally. “He’s not a person that does endorsements, but he did an endorsement, so I just want to thank Joe Rogan, that’s fantastic.”

He called Rogan a “fantastic guy” and called it a “great honor,” in a video posted on X last night.

The Trump campaign has aggressively marketed itself to young men via popular podcasters, following the advice of the former president’s 18-year-0ld son Barron. Trump appeared on Rogan’s podcast in the past weeks, as did his running mate JD Vance.

The vice-presidential nominee jumped on a chance to appear on Rogan’s podcast last week. Vice President Kamala Harris demanded only a one-hour interview, in contrast to the normal two and three-hour long episodes, and also asked Rogan to travel to her. After that fell through, Vance came on Rogan’s show.

Thank you for your endorsement, Joe Rogan—A great honor! pic.twitter.com/0XQUtMgn9b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024

Rogan’s interview with Trump has garnered 45 million views on YouTube (despite a technical glitch hiding the episode at one point), 14 million views on X, and likely millions on Spotify, where he has around 15 million followers.

During the interview last Friday, Trump and Rogan discussed vaccines, 2020 election integrity issues, and “sex changes” for children, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Vance, meanwhile, criticized the COVID-19 shots during his episode last week. He said the jabs made him the “the sickest that I’ve been in the last 15 years, by far.”

Rogan said he was “scared that the tentacles of the pharmaceutical industry are so deeply entrenched in politics and in media that you can’t just shake them off,” citing “that whole thing they pulled off with exemption of pharmaceutical companies being responsible for injuries from vaccines,” as LifeSiteNews reported.

Vance agreed that it was “totally insane,” taking the opportunity to relay his own experience with the COVID shots.

“I took the vax and, you know, I haven’t been boosted or anything, but the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vax thing was the sickest that I’ve been in the last 15 years, by far, was when I took the vaccine,” he said. “I’ve had COVID at this point five times.”

“I was in bed for two days” after the shot, he continued. “My heart was racing. I was like, the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about that, even, you know, no, like, serious injury, but even the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I’ve ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I’m not really willing to trade that.”

“And you don’t even, you know, everybody that I know, a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really, made them really, really sick,” he added. “Well, that’s a side effect, and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country.”

