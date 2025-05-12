Joe Rogan says Poilievre’s team stopped him from going on his podcast during election campaign

'I offered to have that Pierre guy come on the podcast,' Joe Rogan said of Polievre, adding that he 'didn't do it; wouldn't do it.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Well-known American political commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan revealed that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre was prevented from appearing on his podcast after his handlers got involved.

Rogan shared the details of what happened regarding Poilievre in a recent episode of his show with guest Cameron Hanes, while the pair talked about the Freedom Convoy and how many people who participated in it were debanked by the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rogan noted how he has wanted many times to have Poilievre on his show, and when the chance came, the Conservative leader was prevented from doing so by his advisors.

“[Poilievre’s advisors] thought it was too problematic or whatever,” Rogan said, saying directly that he “offered to have that Pierre guy come on the podcast” but that he “didn’t do it; wouldn’t do it.”

The podcaster noted that it was indeed Poilievre’s handlers who told him not to go on his show, ostensibly because of mainstream media blowback, despite the fact that one of his long-standing policies is that if a guest does not want to talk about a topic, he will respect their wishes and refrain from touching upon it.

Poilievre has yet to comment about Rogan’s claims, but it has been noted that the Conservative leader declined a number of interviews with prominent personalities such as Nardwuar and JJ McCullough, as well as the CBC show 22 Minutes.

Prime Minister Mark Carney did appear on 22 Minutes as well as with Nardwuar.

Canada’s latest federal election was held on April 28, and saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Poilievre, who also lost his seat to a Liberal rival. Poilievre’s riding was unusual in that it had 90 candidates named on the ballot, making the voting list in that riding incredibly long.

The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

However, a group called the “Longest Ballot Committee” is looking to run hundreds of protest candidates against Poilievre in the yet to be called by-election in the Alberta Battle River–Crowfoot riding, just like they did in his former Ottawa-area Carelton riding in the election.

