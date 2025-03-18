Joe Rogan slams Canadian PM Mark Carney: ‘Just as bad’ as Trudeau

On a recent episode of his popular podcast, comedian Joe Rogan blasted Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, as being just as 'bad' as Justin Trudeau while taking about Trump's tariffs.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan wasted no time deriding World Economic Forum-linked Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying the new Canadian leader is just as “bad” as his predecessor Justin Trudeau.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with fellow comedian Michael Kosta, the pair talked about Canada/U.S. relations in light of the recent tariff dispute between the two nations.

Rogan called the whole situation “stupid” and said, “We gotta become friends with Canada again.”

When speaking of recent happenings in Canadian politics, Rogan noted that given the tariff dispute the Liberal Party had to go and get a “new guy, who’s just as bad.”

“Their whole election system is so different. They don’t have a specific time when they have elections,” he added, referencing how unlike the American electoral system in which elections are always held at fixed dates, the Parliamentary system in Canada allows for early election calls.

Kosta noted how the entire tariff dispute with Canada is “crazy” but admitted he did not really know what was “happening” in Canadian politics.

“I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it’s ridiculous,” he said, adding that he did not think Canada “should be our 51st state.”

“There I said it. It would be fun if it happened. I think Greenland is more accessible. I would buy that, if you want a 51st state, it’s Greenland,” Kosta joked.

Carney, who was installed as Canada’s 24th prime minister last Friday, now serves as the leader of the nation despite never having been elected as a Member of Parliament.

Carney has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist,” and has been criticized by Conservatives for his extensive ties to globalist groups like the World Economic Forum.

Rogan is no stranger to fielding his disdain for Liberal politicians in Canada, frequently having dished out harsh words against former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Earlier this year, Rogan blasted Trudeau for leading Canada into “legitimate communism,” and has often took aim at internet regulations bills like C-11.

In addition to his ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

While just installed on Friday, Carney is expected by many to call an election before Parliament resumes at the end of the month. This means a general election could be held as soon as late April or early May.

