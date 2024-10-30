Joe Rogan will interview JD Vance today after interview with Kamala Harris falls through

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan said he wanted to interview Kamala Harris but the interview fell through after her campaign demanded a shorter interview and that Rogan travel to her. JD Vance and Rogan will do an interview today.

(LifeSiteNews) — A potential interview between Vice President Kamala Harris and popular podcaster Joe Rogan appears to have fallen apart due to demands by the Democratic candidate. However, Rogan will interview Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance today, just days after interviewing Donald Trump.

Harris asked that the interview last only one hour – in contrast, most Rogan interviews are at least two hours. Trump recently sat for a nearly three-hour-long episode. His campaign “jumped on the opportunity to get Vance on the podcast,” according to National Review. The episode “will be released later this week,” according to the National Review.

Furthermore, Harris demanded that Rogan travel to interview her, even though he conducts his episodes in his Austin, Texas, studio.

“Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “They offered a date for Tuesday [Oct. 29], but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour.”

“I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote. “My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

Rogan is the most listened to podcaster in America. His interview with Trump has garnered nearly 40 million views on YouTube (despite a technical glitch hiding the episode at one point), 14 million views on X, and likely millions on Spotify, where he has around 15 million followers.

Trump’s appearance is part of a campaign push to appeal to young men, who may be more inclined to support the former president. This strategy is being pushed by his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump.

During the interview last Friday, Trump and Rogan discussed vaccines, 2020 election integrity issues, and “sex changes” for minors, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Conservative commentators on X said Harris should do the interview. The vice president has often struggled in unscripted interviews, and CBS and its show “60 Minutes” have come under fire for heavily editing a rambling answer from Harris to make her seem more coherent (though the network denies it).

“America deserves 3 hrs with Kamala and Joe Rogan unscripted. Hope it happens and she stops trying to dictate the terms,” Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk wrote on X, in response to Rogan. “You have a format. It works. She should stop trying to change it. Just like America.”

