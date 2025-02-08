‘Joe, you’re fired’: President Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance 

'The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information’ said Trump. ‘I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump is revoking predecessor Joe Biden’s security clearance and halting his daily intelligence briefings.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” announced Trump on his Truth Social account on Friday evening.

“We are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” wrote Trump.

The President explained that Biden himself set the precedent when he revoked Trump’s security clearance after succeeding him in the Oval Office.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” wrote Trump.

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information,” noted Trump, concluding:

I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

In February 2024 the Department of Justice published the Hur report which concluded that Biden is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties.”

The DOJ’s damning 388-page report — issued by special counsel Robert Hur on the “investigation into unauthorized removal, retention, and disclosure of classified documents” — found that Biden had willfully mishandled classified documents and had disclosed classified military and national security information, but that because of his diminished mental capacity, no criminal charges would be filed against the 81-year-old.

Security and intelligence briefings have been provided to former presidents in the past, justified in part so that they could be consulted by their successors for advice, according to The Washington Post’s Matt Viser.

When asked by Laura Ingraham if the move by Trump was justified, Mike Davis, former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and president of the Article III Project said, “Definitely … President Trump made the right decision here.”

“The President of the United States is the commander-in-chief under our Constitution, and he gets to control who gets classified information and who does not,” explained Viser.

Ingraham said that the president’s action delivers an important message to the country, especially to Democrats, reminding them of their political maneuvering at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign season.

“Your own party knocks you out of the running, completely circumvents the primary process to run Kamala Harris, — because of your cognitive state,” said Ingraham. If Trump were to allow Biden to continue to receive security reports, “That would truly be insane.”

