John Durham says Biden DOJ must address concerns that justice system targets conservatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Special Counsel John Durham has said that the country must address concerns that there is a “two-tiered system of justice” in the United States, one for liberals and one for conservatives.

“I don’t think that things can go too much further with the view that law enforcement, particularly the FBI or the Department of Justice, runs a two-tiered system of justice,” he said. “The nation can’t stand under those circumstances.”

Durham also believes federal law enforcement who undertake politicized investigations based on faulty premises should be easier to fire. He recently finished an investigation into the origins of claims that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russians to win the election in 2016.

Durham released a report in May which concluded that “not a single iota” of evidence existed for the hounding of President Donald Trump over allegations of collusion with Russia by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

He testified last week in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on his investigation and suggested that it should be easier to fire rogue agents.

“The real difficulty, in my view, is trying to figure out how to hold people accountable for their conduct. It’s not a simple problem to solve,” he said.

He stated:

I think the investigation clearly reveals that decisions that were made were made in one direction. If there was something that was inconsistent with the notion that Trump was involved in a ‘well-coordinated conspiracy’ with the Russians and whatnot, that information was largely discarded or ignored and I think, unfortunately, that’s what the facts bear out.

Durham also suggested there was conduct that was likely “criminal.”

“Maybe it’s come time where if an agent is going to sign a FISA application in a Sensitive Investigative Matter, that they not only understand that they’re signing under the penalties of perjury, but if the bureau determines that they intentionally misstated anything that their employment will be terminated,” he testified.

“When somebody signs an affidavit, swears to something before a judicial officer, there are consequences if that is untrue,” he said. “There are criminal penalties, but there sure as heck ought to be other penalties as well.”

“There ought to be repercussions. If that ever happened in connection with an agent that I was working with and I knew about, the first thing would be to report it to the court and probably second thing would be to report it to their superiors,” he said. “The third thing would be [to] ensure that that agent never worked with me again.”

Durham report, testimony validate concerns about ‘Deep State’ targeting of conservatives

Concerns that a “Deep State” was out to thwart President Trump’s agenda carried over into concerns about a politicized DOJ into President Joe Biden’s administration.

In October 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered federal authorities to be ready to prosecute parents and other citizens who spoke out against COVID regulations and the framing of sex and race discussion in classrooms.

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government concluded there was “no legitimate basis” for this targeting.

The FBI and the national security apparatus keep getting caught targeting parents and pro-life activists.

For example, the Richmond, Virginia, field office of the FBI put out an intelligence bulleting that labeled Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass as potential threats, relying on information from the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center. The memo was signed off on by a top FBI attorney in Richmond.

The DOJ also brought up an old state charge that had already been tossed out against Mark Houck after an erratic pro-abortion activist harassed Houck and his son. Houck later beat the federal charge, but only after his family endured an early morning armed raid on his home.

