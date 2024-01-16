John-Henry Westen, Abby Johnson among pro-life leaders at Law of Life Summit in DC this week

The Law of Life Summit started in 2012 with a mission 'to create a forum where people and their organizations can communicate their local and national strategies while networking and building strategic partnerships.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The annual Law of Life Summit, set to take place on the eve of the national March for Life, will feature pro-life leaders in the worlds of academia, law and media.

On Thursday January 18, the 2024 Law of Life Summit will take place at the Westin Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event will give pro-lifers an opportunity to engage with many pro-life leaders from across the nation.

According to a program of the event shared with LifeSiteNews, the gathering will begin at noon on January 18 with a special “bonus session” which is “sponsored by Leadership Institute [and] entitled ‘Winning Pro-Life Campaigns.’” At 1pm, the Firehose Session will begin, “followed by Media Panels and a Legal Panel.”

LifeSiteNews’ editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will appear in one of the Media Panels as will former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson. In this second session, Johnson will be joined by film producer Lisa Barnett to “share exclusive details on her new film, UnThinkable.”

Additional guests for this segment are Nelly Roach from Choose Life Marketing and Melissa Ohden from Abortion Survivors Network, who will be on site signing books as well as participating in the panel.

The first session of the Summit will include the following speakers:

Dr. Pat Castle, founder of LIFE Runners

Lauren Muzyka, founder of Sidewalk Counselors for Life

Rebecca Kiessling, attorney and founder of Save the 1

Tom Glessner, attorney and founder of NIFLA [National Institute of Family and Life Advocates]

Tim Garrison, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom’s Center for Life

Dena Espenscheid, Leadership Institute

Sally Wagenmaker, attorney with Wagenmaker & Oberly

Scott Baker, VP of public affairs for Cogency Strategic

Jennifer Roush, SperaVita Institute

Anthony Kolenc, professor at Ave Maria School of Law

John Czarnetzky, dean of Ave Maria School of Law

Dr. Calum Miller, research fellow at the University of Oxford

The third session of the event, the Pro-Life Legal Panel, will be hosted by the Thomas More Society and will feature the following participants:

Peter Breen, EVP & head of litigation

Thomas Olp, EVP & head of election integrity

Andrew Bath, EVP & general counsel

Martin Cannon, senior counsel

Teresa Collette, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law (Minnesota)

Michele Sterlace-Accorsi, Feminists Choosing Life of New York

The Law of Life Summit started in 2012 with a mission “to create a forum where people and their organizations can communicate their local and national strategies while networking and building strategic partnerships,” as Summit founder and LifeSiteNews board of directors member Royce Hood previously told LifeSiteNews.

He pointed out that the Summit “has been described as one of the best kept secrets during the week of the March for Life.” He added that it “offers a mix of action and substance and has a track record of energizing its attendees.”

The 11th annual Law of Life Summit will precede the 51st national March for Life, which is the second to occur since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. There are still open spots available to attend the Law of Life Summit on January 18. Those interested in joining pro-lifers and leaders from across the country can register here.

