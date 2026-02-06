John-Henry Westen receives YouTube Silver button after LSNTV hits 100K subscribers

LSNTV’s new milestone comes despite YouTube previously censoring LifeSite for its COVID coverage.

(LifeSiteNews) — John-Henry Westen has just received a YouTube Silver Play button in honor of LSNTV’s YouTube channel hitting 100,000 subscribers.

Westen unwrapped the “Play Button,” a silver plaque emblazoned with a YouTube logo, to show LifeSite readers the new milestone and celebrate with them.

“That’s you. That’s why we value this very much. It represents you,” said Westen upon unboxing the plaque.

LSNTV is one of three YouTube channels associated with LifeSiteNews, in addition to the John-Henry Westen Channel, which has over 150,000 subscribers, and the newer Sign of the Cross Media, which is focused on Catholic news and commentary.

