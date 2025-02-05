John-Henry Westen shares why pro-lifers around the world ‘see a lot of hope’ in America

LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently gave a speech at the 2025 Law of Life Summit in Washington, D.C. about the pivotal opportunity for American pro-life activists to defend the unborn under the Trump administration.

The world is looking at America with hope

Westen opened his speech by emphasizing that pro-life activists from across the globe have their eyes glued on American activists as Donald Trump begins his second term in office after a depressing four years under the Biden administration.

“The world is focusing on you because they see a lot of hope in you. It’s only a start of hope because they’re waiting for you, particularly you young people, to carry this forward,” Westen said.

There can be no exceptions to abortion

But he cautioned activists that in order for their efforts to be successful, they need to embrace the full truth that there can be no exceptions to the murder of unborn children.

“All you’ve got right now is some openness; you don’t have the fullness of the truth. Because it’s not about protecting babies just after a certain point. It’s about protecting babies from conception. And it’s not about giving exceptions to allow to be killed the beautiful babies conceived because of the sins of their fathers,” Westen said.

Pro-life activism is about more than saving the unborn

A bit later, Westen underscored that the work of pro-life activists is not only about saving babies but much more so about saving souls.

“And if that is your motivation, so that you can love the ‘abortion providers,’ as they’re called, and indeed, the moms that would consider [having an abortion], you love them. You love them enough to tell them what they’re doing is wrong so that you can save them, save their babies, and save their souls,” Westen said.

“And that’s really tough stuff, but if you do it with love and you follow Our Lord Jesus Christ, it is the way.”

