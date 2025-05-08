John-Henry Westen tells Glenn Beck: Francis cardinals won’t all vote for another liberal pope

In a recent interview with Glenn Beck, Westen stated: 'Can you find enough guys who sign up to that kind of extreme left-wing, non-Catholic type of deal, and the answer is: No.'

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews CEO John-Henry Westen told Glenn Beck that the cardinals created by Pope Francis will not all vote for another liberal pope.

In a recent interview with Beck, Westen observed that, of the 133 voting cardinals at the conclave, “108 were named by Francis.”

“That’s more than 81%,” he added. “So yeah, if you want to talk about a stacked deck, sure.”

“The only difficulty with that kind of very political calculus is this: Can you find enough guys who sign up to that kind of extreme left-wing, non-Catholic type of deal, and the answer is: No.”

Westen, who is currently in Rome reporting on the ongoing conclave, explained how many of the cardinals created by Francis are not on board with his radical heterodoxy.

“What you have is a bunch of guys who really nobody knows,” and who “have to deal with the after-effect of the last 12 years, which has been a disaster for the Church from almost anyone’s perspective.”

He said that even many of the liberals were unhappy with Francis and that he “alienated the most faithful Catholics on earth.”

The co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews explained some of Pope Francis’ worst scandals, like the secret Vatican-China deal that sold out faithful Catholics in Communist China and the Pachamama idolatry in the Vatican during the 2019 Amazon Synod. The full interview can be viewed on YouTube.

