John-Henry Westen will take on modernism at the Rome Life Forum in Kansas City

‘The crisis of this papacy has reached epic proportions outweighing all former crises in the Church's 2,000-year history,’ John-Henry Westen said about Pope Francis’ pontificate.

Westen is, of course, the Editor-in-Chief of LifeSiteNews as well as the 27-year-old media outlet’s co-founder, the founder of the Rome Life Forum, and a married Catholic father of eight. As a newsman, Westen has had his finger to the pulse of Church news for almost 30 years, and he says we have reached an unprecedented crisis.

“The crisis of this papacy has reached epic proportions outweighing all former crises in the Church’s 2,000-year history,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“The latest focus of Francis on all religions being paths to God, which he has repeated several times despite public correction by several bishops, demonstrates both the gravity of the present crisis and the clear dawn of a false religion under the guise of the Catholic Church.”

The current emergency underscores the need for the Rome Life Forum, which provides an opportunity for faithful priests, prelates, and laity to gather, pray together, consult each other, and obtain spiritual and mental sustenance to continue to fight for orthodox Catholic belief and practice.

“The Rome Life Forum has, from its inception in 2014, been a clarion call warning about the crisis of the Francis papacy. It is the longest-standing consistent opposition to the Francis agenda to push a novel gospel,” Westen told LifeSiteNews.

The Francis papacy ushered in a new era for LifeSiteNews staff as much as for everyone else in the Church. Founded during the pontificate of St. John Paul II, who combined intellectual gifts with an unfailing loyalty to the Catholic faith and families and the weakest human beings, LifeSiteNews became a welcome guest in Rome and our articles were quoted in the loftiest circles of the hierarchy. Under the influence of Pope Benedict XVI, a great theologian and apologist for the faith, LifeSiteNews followed the restoration of more traditional forms of worship and developed a greater appreciation for Catholic truths eclipsed during the post-Vatican II era. But then Pope Benedict abdicated.

The shock of the contrast between the popes of the 1978-2013 era and Pope Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, was intense. It was hard for LifeSiteNews staff, as well as readers, to come to grips with the fact that the news from the Vatican was suddenly very bad.

In May 2014, LifeSiteNews published a groundbreaking story on Pope Francis’ concelebration of Mass with a notorious clerical homosexual activist, whose hand the new pontiff kissed in reverence. Some readers were shocked by the article’s implied criticism of the papal action, and there was an immediate backlash, but LifeSiteNews must tell the truth in and out of season. History, unfortunately, showed that LifeSiteNews was correct to run the story. Pope Francis’ attempted erosion of the Church’s lifegiving doctrine on marriage and the family has only worsened over the past 10 years. To give only one early example, in 2016, the pontiff called abortion activist Emma Bonino, who herself committed abortions, one of Italy’s “forgotten greats.” To mention only one of the latest scandals, last week the Bishop of Rome declared that “every religion is a way to arrive at God.”

The task of LifeSiteNews is to tell the truth; the task of the Rome Life Forum is to discuss what has been disclosed and to plan the way forward. The theme this year is “Recovering from Modernism,” And if there is anything we have learned last week, it’s that Modernism does not end with shopworn 1970s “hymns.”

Other speakers at this year’s Rome Life Forum in Exile will include Bishop Joseph Strickland; “Candace” podcast CEO George Farmer (the husband of Candace Owens); professor emeritus Janet E. Smith; author and Mariologist Xavier Reyes-Ayral; Jason Jones of the Vulnerable People Project; and Michael Haynes, LifeSiteNews’ Vatican correspondent. The Forum will take place on October 17 and 18 at the at the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Attendees are expected to take part fully in the discussions, particularly in the question-and-answer sessions. The Rome Life Forum attracts Catholics from all over the world, and everyone has a unique perspective to share. Doing what can humanly be done to steer the Church back on course is not the work of only a few but of as many of the faithful as are called to do it.

To buy tickets, and for more information about the Rome Life Forum, please visit our Rome Life Forum page here. But remember, the deadline to book a hotel room is quickly approaching. Book by October 3 to take advantage of the discounted hotel rate.

The event is presented by LifeSiteNews and sponsored by UbeCube, The Fatima Center, the Coalition for Canceled Priests, the Vulnerable People Project, and the author of Catholic Voting and Mortal Sin.

