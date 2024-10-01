John Kerry tells WEF panel that First Amendment is ‘major block’ to pushing leftist climate agenda

John Kerry complained to a World Economic Forum meeting that the First Amendment ‘stands as a major block’ that prevents the government from being able to ‘hammer’ disfavored opinions ‘out of existence.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Biden climate czar John Kerry told a World Economic Forum meeting this week that free speech is an obstacle to forcing green ideology onto the world’s population.

Kerry, 80, was speaking about energy on Wednesday when he expressed a desire to “curb” the flow of information about environmentalism in order to “have some accountability” for persons he believes are not promoting the facts.

“If people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence,” Kerry said.

Kerry has been one of the loudest voices in the Western world to push the green agenda in recent years. During his many public appearances, he has promoted the “Great Reset,” advocated for people receiving the experimental COVID-19 shot, made alarmist allegations about so-called “overpopulation,” and has falsely claimed that 15 million people are dying every year because of greenhouse gas emissions.

In further disturbing comments on Wednesday, Kerry lamented that there is not a centralized authority to declare what is truth.

“Democracies around the world now are struggling with the absence of a sort of truth arbiter, and there’s no one who defines what facts really are,” he said. “So what we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern, by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.”

Kerry provided additional remarks about this year’s presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

“I think democracies are very challenged right now and have not proven they can move fast enough or big enough to deal with the challenges they are facing, and to me, that is part of what this election is all about. Will we break the fever in the United States?”

Kerry has been widely criticized on social media by an array of public figures for his comments, which betray an autocratic mindset.

Kerry is “correct” in that the First Amendment “does stand as a major roadblock to them right now,” former presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted.

John Kerry is correct. The 1st Amendment DOES stand as a major roadblock to them right now. https://t.co/1QJX2fbw3B — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 30, 2024

“John Kerry is saying he wants to violate the Constitution,” X owner Elon Musk recalled.

John Kerry is saying he wants to violate the Constitution https://t.co/im1BJNlfNI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2024

“John Kerry says the quiet part out loud,” Townhall columnist Phil Holloway observed. “The [First Amendment] and the entire Bill of Rights was designed as a ‘roadblock’ against a tyrannical government. It’s a feature, not a bug.”

Kerry was succeeded in his role as special presidential envoy for climate by former Clinton adviser John Podesta in March 2024. He was previously a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts and secretary of state under Barack Obama. During his lengthy career in public life, Kerry has worked to expand pro-abortion and pro-LGBT policies in opposition to his self-professed Catholic faith.

