John Thune wins GOP Senate leadership race over John Cornyn, MAGA-backed Rick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Republicans selected current Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Florida Senator Rick Scott, whose bid was supported by key Trump allies, following two rounds of secret ballots on Wednesday.

In the first round of voting, Thune received 25 votes, while Cornyn received 15, and Scott received just 13 votes and was eliminated. Since neither Thune nor Cornyn reached the required simple majority of votes, a second ballot was necessary in which Thune defeated Cornyn by a tally of 29-24.

“I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House,” Thune said in a statement posted on his X account. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today,” the senator added.

Thune will replace Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the current Senate minority leader, who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from his leadership role while serving out his current Senate term, which ends in 2027. McConnell has held the party’s top Senate leadership role since 2007, making him the longest-serving Senate leader.

While Trump himself did not endorse a candidate in the Senate leadership race, prominent allies such as Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Charlie Kirk endorsed Scott’s bid.

Scott announced in May that he would run for the Senate leadership role. Following Trump’s decisive election victory last week, the senator said he was the only candidate who would work to implement Trump’s agenda and break from the establishment status quo. Following the 2022 midterm elections, Scott unsuccessfully challenged McConnell for the GOP Senate leadership.

