John Thune wins GOP Senate leadership race over John Cornyn, Trump-backed Rick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Republicans selected Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Trump-backed Florida Senator Rick Scott following two rounds of secret ballots on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

