John Thune wins GOP Senate leadership race over John Cornyn, Trump-backed Rick Scott

Republican senators picked Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Trump-backed Florida Senator Rick Scott on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Republicans selected Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Trump-backed Florida Senator Rick Scott following two rounds of secret ballots on Wednesday.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

