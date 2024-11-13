You have not enabled cookies! This site requires cookies to operate properly. Please enable cookies, and refresh your browser for full functionality.
News
John Thune wins GOP Senate leadership race over John Cornyn, Trump-backed Rick Scott
Republican senators picked Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Trump-backed Florida Senator Rick Scott on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Republican senators spoke to reporters about a range of topics including funding for border security and aid to Ukraine. Getty Images
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senate Republicans selected Senate minority whip John Thune of South Dakota to become the next Senate majority leader over Texas Senator John Cornyn and Trump-backed Florida Senator Rick Scott following two rounds of secret ballots on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.