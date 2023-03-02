Johns Hopkins professor: US gov’t was the ‘greatest perpetrator of COVID misinformation’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary called out the U.S. government on Tuesday at a House Select Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus pandemic for misleading the public.

Speaking to the committee, Makary noted, “The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government. Misinformation that COVID was spread through surface transmission, that vaccinated immunity was far greater than natural immunity, that masks were effective. Now, we have the definitive Cochran review. What do you do with that review? Cochran is the most authoritative evidence body in medicine. It has been for decades. Do you just ignore it? Not talk about it?”

“That myocarditis was more common after the infection than the vaccine,” Makary continued. “Not true. It’s 4-28 times more common after the vaccine. That young people benefit from a booster, misinformation. Our two top experts on vaccines quit the FDA in protest over this particular issue — using boosters in young, healthy people. The data was never there. That’s why the CDC never disclosed hospitalization rates among boosted Americans under age 50.”

“Over and over again, we’ve seen something that goes far beyond using your best judgment with the information at hand. We’ve seen something which is unforgivable and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] putting out its own shoddy studies, like their own study looking at natural immunity, looking at one state for two months when they had data for years on all 50 states. Why did they only report that one sliver of data? Why did they salami-slice the database? Cause it gave them the result they wanted.”

Makary also remarked that the lab leak theory for COVID-19 was a “no brainer.” Responding to a question related to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding EcoHealth Alliance’s gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Makary said, “The reason [lab-leak hypothesis for Covid origin] is even an issue is that it is embarrassing is we funded the lab. If we had not funded the lab, 100% of Americans would say this is obvious, this is a no-brainer.”

“The epicenter of the world is five miles from one of the only high-level virology labs in China. The doctors initially were arrested and forced to sign nondisclosure and gag documents. The lab reports have been destroyed and not turned over. The sequences reported from the lab to the [National Institutes of Health (NIH)] database were deleted by request by Chinese scientists, who called over early on and said to delete those sequences.”

Makary also noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was told by two virologists, Drs. Michael Farzan of the Scrips Institute and Robert Garry of Tulane University, that the NIH was funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology in an emergency call in February 2020. Both scientists publicly claimed that COVID was a naturally occurring virus.

“Two leading virologists, maybe the two top virologists in the United States … told Dr. Fauci on his emergency call in January of 2020, when he was scrambling soon after learning the NIH was funding the lab, they both said that it was likely from the lab,” Makary explained. “Both scientists changed their tunes days later in the media, and then both scientists received $9 million subsequent in funding from the NIH.”

Makary’s testimony was given the same day Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray told FOX News in an interview that he believed that the COVID pandemic was the result of a lab leak. It also follows a recent report released by the Department of Energy that claimed that the most likely source of the pandemic was a Wuhan lab leak.

Earlier this year, an installment of the “Twitter Files” revealed that the U.S. government was in contact with officials at Twitter in an attempt to silence medical experts that spoke out against COVID policies. Recently released emails also show that the National Security Council met with CDC officials in 2021 to discuss “disinformation” related to COVID.

