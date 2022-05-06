FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines in US due to blood clot risk

The greatest risk, according to the FDA assessment, is for women age 30-49.

(LifeSiteNews) – The FDA has limited the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine for adults due to risks of blood clots.

FDA limits use of J&J vaccine due to blood clotting concerns. What happened to “safe” and “effective?” Great example why censorship of dissenting views is so dangerous. Raising any question about vaccine safety would’ve been labeled “disinformation,” now it’s proven factual. pic.twitter.com/lTp4WnPyPR — George Gammon (@GeorgeGammon) May 5, 2022

The decision to heavily restrict the use of the jab comes more than a year after a “pause” that was put in place after cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) occurred within a week or two have receiving the shot.

TTS is a condition in which you have a low blood platelet count that contributes to clumping and the plugging of blood vessels along with blood clotting. Some blood clots can be fatal as they lead to pulmonary embolisms, heart attacks and strokes.

The AstraZeneca shot was not approved in the U.S. and pulled from the rotation in Canada for similar reasons as the recent downgrading of the J&J offering.

Peter Marks, MD, Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a statement about restricting the J&J jab, “Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals.”

The greatest risk, according to the FDA assessment, is for women age 30-49.

COVID jabs, including the J&J offering, have produced significant levels of side effects, including deaths and uncharacteristic levels of heart inflammation in young men.

The Blaze senior editor Daniel Horowitz tweeted his reaction to the news and called into question how the Pfizer and Moderna shots are still in circulation given that they present their own issues: “FDA limits J & J because its one life-threatening syndrome outweighs the benefits of the vaccine, yet no one is touching Pfizer or Moderna for their countless life-threatening syndromes. This is not about concern for people but doing Pfizer’s bidding.”

FDA limits J & J because its one life-threatening syndrome outweighs the benefits of the vaccine, yet no one is touching Pfizer or Moderna for their countless life-threatening syndromes. This is not about concern for people but doing Pfizer’s bidding — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) May 5, 2022

Share











