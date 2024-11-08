Join Bishop Joseph Strickland in praying the Rosary outside of the USCCB

Bishop Strickland's Rosary Rally will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and live coverage will begin at 11:45 am Eastern Time.

(LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland will be leading a Rosary Rally outside the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ annual meeting next week, and LifeSiteNews will be there to provide live coverage.

The Rosary Rally will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and live coverage will begin at 11:45 am Eastern Time. Those who wish to join the Rally from home may do so by watching our livestream over our homepage at lifesitenews.com. Alternatively, you can view live through our LSNTV app available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as on popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.

Bishop Strickland has regularly led the Rosary outside the bishops’ conference meetings in Baltimore in the past, bringing attention to such issues as giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, a subject over which the bishops have wavered for decades. Readers may remember that in 2021 he was the only bishop to join Catholics praying outside the bishops’ assembly. At the time, he stated, “When it comes to the Eucharist and the sanctity of life, I must speak. The most important thing I must speak about is the presence of the Lord and fighting the atrocity of abortion.” Bishop Strickland again led the Rosary outside the Plenary Assembly last year following his expulsion by Pope Francis from his See of Tyler, Texas.

Bishop Strickland, who was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, was named a prelate of honor by Pope John Paul II in 1995 and appointed Bishop of Tyler by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

The USCCB’s Fall Plenary Assembly will take place from November 11 to November 14 this year. According to the Conference, public sessions of the meeting will themselves be livestreamed.

