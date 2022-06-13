Join Fr. Altman, Mother Miriam and more at LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala

LifeSite is excited to announce the VIPs and personalities scheduled to attend our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, August 17.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is excited to announce select VIPs and personalities scheduled to attend our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, August 17. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

Headlining the guest list are Father James Altman and Mother Miriam. Fr. Altman is a “canceled” priest who served as pastor of Saint James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin, before his bishop removed him. He is now a regular speaker and one of the panelists on the weekly LifeSite podcast Faith & Reason.

Mother Miriam is the foundress and prioress of Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, in Beloit, Kansas, and host of Mother Miriam Live.

Other notable Gala attendees include Fathers Frank Pavone and Richard Heilman, Gala emcee and pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones, and renowned physician Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. John Leake. Pro-life leader Reggie Littlejohn, and pro-life lawyer Royce Hood will attend as well.

The Gala will take place on Wednesday, August 17th at the Naples Grande Beach Resort – a four-star, luxury hotel – overlooking the spectacular Gulf of Mexico. Tickets are now on sale at the LifeSiteNews Gala website. Click here to securely purchase your tickets. Click here if you’d like to sponsor the event.

Award winning film star and devout Catholic Jim Caviezel will be our headline speaker. Caviezel is most well-known for his portrayal of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ.

Caviezel joins a list of several speakers set to appear, which will also include LifeSite co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen. Many LifeSite supporters, corporate sponsors, current staff, and prominent persons we’ve reported on previously will be in attendance.

Most LifeSite personalities will be present for you to meet. Tickets can be purchased for $250 each. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

The schedule of events is as follows: 6:00pm Cocktail Reception, 7:00pm Welcome, 7:30pm Dinner, 8:30pm Formal Program and Keynote Speaker Address.

Special room rates are available for all LifeSite Gala attendees. Click here to book your room or call 1-844-489-9663 to make your reservations.

LifeSite looks forward to welcoming you in beautiful Naples, Florida!

