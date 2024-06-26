Join John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier for live coverage of Trump-Biden debate

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier will provide live commentary during the highly anticipated first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of what may be the most consequential election in US history.

(LifeSiteNews) — Join LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil, for live coverage of the first 2024 presidential debate tomorrow at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The highly anticipated first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this year will take place less than five months before what may be the most consequential election in U.S. history.

READ: US bishops must excommunicate Biden after his shameful pro-abortion State of the Union address

The debate comes as Joe Biden and his far-left administration continue their crackdown against pro-lifers, conservative Christians, and other critics of the regime’s radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT ideology. In recent weeks, the Biden administration has indicted and intimidated whistleblowers for exposing child “sex changes,” aggressively prosecuted peaceful pro-life advocates, including elderly women with debilitating health conditions, and sought to imprison Trump allies like Steve Bannon ahead of the November election.

On Saturday, Trump slammed Biden for “persecuting” Catholics and vowed to free pro-lifers jailed by the Biden administration.

READ: Bombshell new FBI memo shows agency used multiple offices to spy on Traditional Catholics

Thursday’s presidential debate also comes just days after the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s historic Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and is estimated to have helped save nearly 90,000 babies as of 2023. Biden is making his extreme pro-abortion stance the center of his campaign, with his deputy campaign director declaring that abortion is Biden’s “top priority.”

John-Henry Westen, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, and Deacon Fournier, LifeSite’s senior counsel and director of special projects, will provide live commentary during the debate tomorrow night.

Deacon Fournier is a constitutional lawyer, author of eight books and hundreds of articles, and a moral theologian who holds three theology degrees. He previously served under Bishop Joseph Strickland in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

