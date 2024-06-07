Join John-Henry Westen at the Traditional Eucharistic Revival in Indianapolis next month

LifeSiteNews is sponsoring a Traditional Eucharistic Revival on July 19, with celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass and speakers including John-Henry Westen, Michael Hichborn, Father James Altman, and Father Jeffrey Fasching.

INDIANAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) — Join LifeSiteNews CEO John-Henry Westen and other speakers to celebrate the solemn Traditional Latin Mass, adore Christ, and discuss how to restore Eucharistic faith through reverence.

On Friday, July 19, LifeSiteNews is sponsoring a Traditional Eucharistic Revival at Victory Field in Indianapolis, with speakers including John-Henry Westen, Michael Hichborn, Father James Altman, and Father Jeffrey Fasching.

The event, which takes place at the same time as the National Eucharistic Congress, features celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass at 11:30 a.m. and recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m.

JOIN US! Celebrate the solemn Traditional #LatinMass, adore Christ, and explore how to restore #Eucharistic faith once again through reverence — all at the iconic Victory Field in #Indianapolis on Friday, July 19!

Though the National Eucharistic Congress may be out of reach for some, this event is free to all. All Catholics are welcome, including youth and families!

As Saint Jean-Marie Vianney said, “There is nothing so great as the Eucharist. If God had something more precious, He would have given it to us.”

But a Pew Research study in 2019 found that nearly 69% of U.S. Catholics say they do not believe that the bread and wine actually become the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ during the Holy Mass. With the tragic extinction of faith in this major Catholic tenet, we are witnessing a crisis in the Church and, because of this, our nation.

Bishops, who are the guardians of this sacrament, allow those who are knowingly in a state of grave sin to receive Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. Reverence has seriously diminished.

We must further Eucharistic reverence, worthy reception, and adoration.

More information can be found here regarding registration and lodging for the Traditional Eucharistic Revival. Registration ends on July 12. Space is limited.

While the bishops stage the National Eucharist Congress, the Traditional Eucharistic Revival gives the faithful an additional, traditional option, including for Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass – free of charge!

