Join Kansas Catholics for live Rosary of reparation against ‘black mass’

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Faithful Catholics are holding a Rosary of reparation against the satanist “black mass” taking place outside the Kansas State Capitol Friday morning.

The rally, organized by the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), will be livestreamed on YouTube at 10:15 a.m. central time. You can tune in below or by clicking here.

Members of the Satanic Grotto have said that they plan to defy Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning their blasphemous “black mass” from taking place inside the Capitol building.

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann has repeatedly denounced the profane event. In a recent letter to the faithful, he stated that “the devil has no power over us.”

Kansas Catholics are fighting back against SATANIC attacks on the Holy Eucharist! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fEi9ph120s — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) March 28, 2025

“The devil wants to distract us with bizarre claims and offensively provocative language,” he said. “Wherever Satan reigns, there is inevitably confusion and chaos. The best protection against the devil is prayer through which we praise and glorify God.”

In addition to the Rosary rally, there will be a Holy Hour at Topeka’s Assumption Church, located directly north of the statehouse, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by Mass.

While Western governments often permit these displays, citing freedom of speech or freedom of religion, Pope Pius XI’s 1925 encyclical Quas Primas makes clear that “rulers and princes are bound to give public honor and obedience to Christ” because “his kingly dignity demands that the State should take account of the commandments of God and of Christian principles, both in making laws and in administering justice, and also in providing for the young a sound moral education.”

