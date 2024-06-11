Join LifeSiteNews for Traditional Latin Mass right across from National Eucharistic Congress

LifeSiteNews’ Traditional Eucharistic Revival in Indianapolis next month – located across from the National Eucharistic Congress – gives Catholics attending the Congress an opportunity to worship in the Mass of the Ages.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Catholics throughout the United States have rejoiced in Eucharistic processions conducted by dioceses throughout the country. These processions launch and accompany Eucharistic pilgrimages traveling from four directions and eventually converging at the National Eucharistic Congress this July in Indianapolis. Featured are nationally known speakers, adoration, and Mass. What a wonderful effort!

The Traditional Latin Mass community wants to join in promoting reverence for the presence of Christ in the Eucharist. We are going to be in Indianapolis and invite you to join us!

LifeSiteNews knows many can’t afford to attend the National Eucharistic Congress, so we are offering a completely free event on July 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., that includes a Traditional Latin Mass, inspiring speakers, and a free lunch! This is not meant to compete with the Congress, but to supplement it.

Our event in Victory Field, right across from the National Eucharistic Congress, will enable us to be in close physical proximity and allow us to join in spirit with the Congress on July 19. On the following day, July 20, many of our participants will be joining in the Eucharistic procession on the final day of the Congress.

Those who regularly attend the Traditional Latin Mass will appreciate this opportunity to worship in the Mass of the Ages, and those who have never attended a Traditional Latin Mass should find this a marvelous opportunity to do so.

Our speakers – John-Henry Westen, Michael Hichborn, Father James Altman, and Father Jeffrey Fasching (and a special guest) – will highlight the ways that devotion to the Eucharist has been transformative for them in addition to speaking on such matters as Eucharistic miracles, the structure of the Mass as directed towards the Eucharistic sacrifice, and how to restore Eucharistic faith through reverence.

This is a time for unity, for gathering together as one body to share and display our deep devotion to the Eucharist and our Church. After all, it is the Body and Blood of Christ really present in the Eucharist that unifies us!

