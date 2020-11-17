Join LifeSiteNews on Parler

November 16,2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has been fighting BigTech censorship for years. In the last few months we have seen a clear decrease in our traffic from social media and Google as we increased our election coverage and Big Tech companies cracked down on election related news.

Facebook has recently labeled our website as ‘fake news’ due to the content we post. Our reporters and editors work diligently to ensure we are bringing you nothing but the facts. We’re not publishing any ‘fake news,’ we’re publishing the truth that social media doesn’t want you to see.

Many of our faithful followers have noted they’re not seeing our posts in their social media feeds, or they’re not allowed to share or send our posts.

A few months ago, we moved over to Parler to begin building our presence on this uncensored platform. With the recent increase in Parler users, we want to make sure that you’re following us there so you can actually see our news.

We are also on Gab, another social network “that champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online.” You can follow us on Gab here.

LifeSite has been warning people of BigTech’s censorship of news for months. We have done countless articles on the censorship and even completed a mini documentary about it. View the mini documentary here. These increases in censorship may make it more difficult to get out the truth, but we will not be silenced.