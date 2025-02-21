Join LifeSiteNews and theologian David Torkington for an 8-week Lenten retreat

LifeSiteNews is working with bestselling spiritual author David Torkington to present readers with 'The Lost Art of Prayer—Praying as Christ Himself Showed Us,' an 8-week Lenten video retreat in which you can participate at home.

(LifeSiteNews) — As Lent approaches, LifeSiteNews is working with bestselling spiritual author David Torkington to present readers with an online retreat.

“The Lost Art of Prayer — Praying as Christ Himself Showed Us” will be an eight-week Lenten video retreat in which you can participate at home. Blessed by Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the series of videos will focus on love — God’s love for us and our response to Him. The goal is not just to inspire a momentary renewal but to foster a lifelong journey toward contemplative prayer and communion with Christ.

Those who sign up for the retreat will receive an email each week from March 5 with the latest episode.



The retreat will be led by Torkington and LifeSite’s own John-Henry Westen. On Ash Wednesday, Bishop Schneider himself will take part. In Weeks 2 through 8, Catholic author and former sports reporter Kevin Wells will join David and John-Henry. You can purchase a download of the retreat handbook, Passport to Perfection, here

One of the strengths of the retreat is that you will be able to choose the hour in which you “meet” with your retreat directors David and John-Henry and schedule the sessions around your other Lenten observations.

Torkington’s spirituality is both Franciscan and Carmelite, and he has written 12 books, selling 400,000 copies over the years, as well as four courses in prayer and mysticism. What David encourages everyone to do is begin with the spirituality, the prayer life, that Jesus Christ Himself taught to His apostles.

