Join other Christians to pray together during the coronavirus crisis

March 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the coronavirus spreads and infection rates and death increase across the world, Christians must take on a leading role at this crucial time in human history.

Now is the time for all of us to fully engage in this spiritual battle, and to do so armed with our greatest weapon of all: prayer.

We turn to Almighty God in prayer and ask that He intervene to alleviate the suffering of the sick and stop the further spread of this deadly disease.

We must now unite in prayer and community, asking Jesus, as the Divine Healer, to intervene. We must ask Him to comfort those in mourning; to heal those afflicted by the coronavirus; and to help those affected by the economic crisis.

Once you sign the pledge, we invite you to join our livestream of prayer, every day, for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, using our social media app, LifeSite Connect.

By joining LifeSite Connect, not only will you be able to easily access the livestream, you’ll be able to communicate with like-minded individuals all over the world.

Community with other believers is vital all the time, but especially during this time of global calls for sheltering-in-place and military-enforced quarantine.

Starting this Sunday, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the Holy Rosary will be recited together with an American priest who is currently in Italy, “Ground Zero” of the coronavirus epidemic.

And starting on Monday , at 5:00 p.m. EDT, pastors of various Christian denominations will offer intercessory prayer and a brief study of the Scriptures.

