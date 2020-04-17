Join our daily live worldwide rosary HERE

April 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In response to the coronavirus crisis, LifeSite has begun livestreaming a daily rosary at 12:00 noon EST. The rosary is led by Father Anthony Pillari, an American priest currently in Italy.

The whole world – including the Church – has been thrown into chaos because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thousands of people have passed away as a result of the viral outbreak, while thousands more have been sickened.

And, across the world, business has come to a grinding halt, resulting in sudden job loss and threatening economic recession.

If there ever was a time for prayer, this is it. Catholics around the planet are aching for Mass and the Sacraments, but in many places are unable to access them because of bishops’ orders or government restrictions.

We know that community with other believers is vital all the time, but especially during this time of global calls for “sheltering-in-place” and quarantine.

“The rosary is the weapon for these times,” St. Padre Pio said. Through prayer, we can shape history, change the world, and bring this painful crisis to an end. Join us today!

Send photos or videos of you and your family praying the rosary with Father Pillari to [email protected]