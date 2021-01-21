Join our dynamic team: LifeSiteNews is hiring a Canadian journalist!
CANADA, January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is hiring a Canadian journalist.
We are seeking a passionate, faith-filled professional to serve as a full-time Canadian journalist covering crucial news in the battle for life, family, and the restoration of Christian culture.
The successful applicant will be tasked with finding, investigating, and writing news pieces to inform and inspire readers. Candidates must be highly motivated, have top-notch writing skills, and have the ability and humility to work with our editing team to learn the tools of online journalism.
A successful candidate will have:
- excellent research and writing skills
- a meticulous eye for detail and accuracy
- comfortability doing telephone interviews
- knowledge of the global pro-life and pro-family movements
- extensive knowledge of and interest in Canadian politics
- familiarity with the Catholic Church in Canada and the Catholic Church’s hierarchical structure
- high self-motivation, and ability to thrive in a high-stress, fast-paced environment with constant rolling deadlines
- facility and experience with web publishing platforms, Microsoft Office, social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)
- willingness to take direction and adapt, and ability to work well on a team
- excellent communication skills
- willingness to work hours as needed, including occasional nights and weekends
This position is open to Canadian citizens.
To learn more about the position and to apply, click HERE.