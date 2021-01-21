Join our dynamic team: LifeSiteNews is hiring a Canadian journalist!

CANADA, January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is hiring a Canadian journalist.

We are seeking a passionate, faith-filled professional to serve as a full-time Canadian journalist covering crucial news in the battle for life, family, and the restoration of Christian culture.

The successful applicant will be tasked with finding, investigating, and writing news pieces to inform and inspire readers. Candidates must be highly motivated, have top-notch writing skills, and have the ability and humility to work with our editing team to learn the tools of online journalism.

A successful candidate will have:

excellent research and writing skills

a meticulous eye for detail and accuracy

comfortability doing telephone interviews

knowledge of the global pro-life and pro-family movements

extensive knowledge of and interest in Canadian politics

familiarity with the Catholic Church in Canada and the Catholic Church’s hierarchical structure

high self-motivation, and ability to thrive in a high-stress, fast-paced environment with constant rolling deadlines

facility and experience with web publishing platforms, Microsoft Office, social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

willingness to take direction and adapt, and ability to work well on a team

excellent communication skills

willingness to work hours as needed, including occasional nights and weekends

This position is open to Canadian citizens.

To learn more about the position and to apply, click HERE.