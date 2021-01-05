Join Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism in 2021

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Thousands of children across the world have joined the Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism crusade. There is a great army of soldiers for Christ working hard to commit the truths of the Catholic faith to memory. Every week they study the questions and answers of the Baltimore Catechism. This short video gives you a glimpse of some of the children doing just that with the help of the Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism!

Voice of the Family’s Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism, launched in October 2020, is an entire online video catechism course that provides children and their families with the unique opportunity to learn the timeless truths of the Catholic faith according to the classic Baltimore Catechism, completely free of charge and wherever they are.

The easily accessible lessons are presented by Fr. Anthony Pillari, JCL, MCL, STB with a view to helping all children and families commit the Baltimore Catechism to memory, as generations of Catholics used to do in order to really know and love our faith.

By taking up this delightful challenge, they are all invited to join the mission given by Our Lady at Fatima: to work for the salvation of souls by striving for holiness in our daily lives. If your family has not started the Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism program yet, you can sign up for the course today!

The key teaching of the program consists of 41 online videos; 3 introductory videos, 37 videos of lesson content and one closing video. The content for the 37 lessons follows the structure of the Baltimore Catechism, which has been covered in its entirety. The lessons are released on a weekly basis, but once they are published you can watch these whenever you like.

Each video lesson begins with the prayer taught by Our Lady to the children of Fatima and a brief Bible story, normally taken from the Gospel. This is followed by questions and answers from Baltimore Catechism 1 and 2, drawing also on the teaching provided in Baltimore Catechism 4. Each lesson finishes by introducing the children to the life of a saint or another miracle from the history of the Catholic Church, such as a Eucharistic miracle.

All children, regardless of age, are encouraged to participate in the course. Adults, who may wish to learn the basic teachings of the Catholic faith, are also invited to follow the program.

This course is truly a crusade to learn thoroughly the essentials of the Catholic faith.

Filled with beautiful sacred art and music, as well as the stories of countless miracles from the lives of the saints, we hope this online video course will enable your family to learn more fully the Catholic faith and take to heart the unchanging truths revealed by God. For “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” (Heb. 13:8)

We are most grateful to Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has graciously recommended the program.

John-Henry Westen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, said:

“I am so excited about the Catechism series with Fr. Pillari giving our children the treasure of the Baltimore Catechism in a format suited to busy parents and a method designed to ingrain the teachings of the Church in the minds and hearts of our little ones. What greater gift can there be in these days when the faith is so little known and loved? May this offering of love, given freely and without cost, spark a renewal of the faith making soldiers for Christ in the years to come. This effort has been a work in honour of and in union with Our Lady of Fatima, and we pray that She may keep all these children and families brought to Her in Her Immaculate Heart.”

The deep crisis in the Church and the world today can only be overcome by a renewed commitment to our Catholic faith in its full integrity. Knowledge of the catechism will lead us to live more fully that faith and rebuild our Christian society. In particular, this program is a real asset to Catholic parents, called to be the primary educators of their children, especially in the most important area of education — forming them in the faith.

What greater gift is there than our Catholic faith? Sign up today!

We look forward to seeing you on the Catechism Crusade in 2021!